Oregon redshirt sophomore quarterback Dante Moore announced Wednesday he's returning to the Ducks for the 2026 season, skipping an early-entry opportunity as one of the 2026 NFL Draft's top prospects.

The return of Moore means the Ducks have their best player on offense in tow with expectations of a return trip to the College Football Playoff for the third consecutive season under coach Dan Lanning. Moore's last start was a forgettable one in the CFP semifinals last week, a multi-turnover effort in a loss to Indiana. Now, he gets a shot at rectifying that appearance by running it back with the Ducks.

CBS Sports' Matt Zenitz reports the Ducks and Moore's camp have been working through what Moore's NIL/rev-share allotment would look like should he return to school, as well as an insurance policy in the event Moore suffers a serious injury in 2026.

Wednesday was the deadline for underclassmen to enter the NFL Draft. Even in the hours leading up to his announcement, Moore had not disclosed his plans to those close to him, including Oregon coaches, a source told CBS Sports. Despite being considered a near lock to be one of the top picks, he was undecided following the loss to Indiana and said his plan was to discuss his future with Lanning and his family before making a decision.

Dylan Raiola commits to Oregon: Former 5-star QB recruit picks Ducks with Dante Moore still mulling future Robby Kalland

Moore was ranked as the No. 2 overall prospect and second quarterback behind Indiana's Fernando Mendoza in CBS Sports' NFL Draft Prospect Rankings. He was projected to land with the New York Jets in CBS Sports' latest mock after throwing for 3,565 yards and 30 touchdowns in his first full season as a college starter.

Moore first committed to Lanning and the Ducks in July 2022 as the No. 8 overall player in the 2023 recruiting cycle per 247Sports before eventually signing with UCLA. After an up-and-down freshman season with the Bruins, Moore later transferred to Oregon in December 2023 and served as the backup to Dillon Gabriel last season before assuming the starting role this fall and leading the Ducks to 13 wins, including in the CFP over James Madison and Texas Tech.

Oregon QB room set with Dante Moore, Dylan Raiola

With Moore mulling his future this month, Oregon landed a commitment from ex-Nebraska quarterback Dylan Raiola. Raiola can follow in Moore's footsteps and serve as a backup to master the scheme under new offensive coordinator Drew Mehringer (recently promoted from tight ends coach) before assuming the starting role in 2027.

The Ducks are used to transfer quarterbacks in starring roles under Lanning. Since his arrival, transfers Bo Nix, Gabriel and Moore have helped the program ascend to elite status as an annual national title contender. There's a lot to like about Raiola from Oregon's perspective after the former five-star threw for 2,000 yards, 18 touchdowns and six interceptions over nine starts as a sophomore with the Huskers before an injury cut short his season.

Raiola showed enhanced development from his first season as a starter in 2024 with an improved passer rating and overall efficiency. Raiola, who was ranked as the No. 7 overall player in the 2023 recruiting cycle per 247Sports, was sacked often at his previous stop and should have more time at his new Big Ten program given the resources Oregon has put toward its offensive front.