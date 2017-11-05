Dante Pettis breaks NCAA record with ninth career punt return for a touchdown
Memo to opposing teams: never punt to Pettis, ever
Why anyone puts to Washington wide receiver Dante Pettis anymore is one of this world's great mysteries. Still, teams do, which is a good thing for Pettis.
It was a good thing for the Huskies, too, during Saturday's game against Oregon as Pettis took a 64-yard punt return to the house. It was his ninth career punt return for a score, breaking the NCAA record of eight previously set Texas Tech's Wes Welker and Oklahoma's Antonio Perkins.
HISTORY! 🐐— UW Football (@UW_Football) November 5, 2017
DANTE PETTIS TO THE 🏠!#PurpleReignpic.twitter.com/nI4gRpAZJK
For the record, the most punt returns in a single season is five. Pettis already has four on the year.
