Dante Pettis breaks NCAA record with ninth career punt return for a touchdown

Why anyone puts to Washington wide receiver Dante Pettis anymore is one of this world's great mysteries. Still, teams do, which is a good thing for Pettis.

It was a good thing for the Huskies, too, during Saturday's game against Oregon as Pettis took a 64-yard punt return to the house. It was his ninth career punt return for a score, breaking the NCAA record of eight previously set Texas Tech's Wes Welker and Oklahoma's Antonio Perkins.

For the record, the most punt returns in a single season is five. Pettis already has four on the year.