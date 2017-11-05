Dante Pettis breaks NCAA record with ninth career punt return for a touchdown

Memo to opposing teams: never punt to Pettis, ever

Why anyone puts to Washington wide receiver Dante Pettis anymore is one of this world's great mysteries. Still, teams do, which is a good thing for Pettis. 

It was a good thing for the Huskies, too, during Saturday's game against Oregon as Pettis took a 64-yard punt return to the house. It was his ninth career punt return for a score, breaking the NCAA record of eight previously set Texas Tech's Wes Welker and Oklahoma's Antonio Perkins.

For the record, the most punt returns in a single season is five. Pettis already has four on the year. 

CBS Sports Writer

Ben Kercheval joined CBS Sports in 2016 and has been covering college football since 2010. Before CBS, Ben worked at Bleacher Report, UPROXX Sports and NBC Sports. As a long-suffering North Texas graduate,... Full Bio

