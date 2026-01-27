Duke and quarterback Darian Mensah agreed to settle outside of court, it was announced Tuesday, bringing finality to a process that began when he entered the transfer portal after the ACC Championship Game. Miami is the expected landing spot for Mensah.

The two sides were scheduled to be back in court on Jan. 29 for a preliminary injunction hearing. CBS Sports previously reported there was "urgency on Mensah's side to get things done quickly" due to enrollment rules for the upcoming season.

"Through close collaboration and principled negation, we have successfully navigated an unprecedented path, one that has now reached a fair and agreeable resolution," Young Money APAA Sports said in a statement. "Darian extends his sincere gratitude to Duke University for engaging in good-faith discussions and reaching this resolution. He wishes the Blue Devils, Coach Diaz, the staff and the entire fan base continued success in the seasons ahead."

Duke filed its lawsuit against Mensah on Jan. 20 after the quarterback requested to enter the transfer portal. The Blue Devils alleged that Mensah broke his contract by trying to enter the portal and must stay with the program to finish the arbitration process stipulated in the contract that would resolve disputes.

Duke's official statement on Tuesday's settlement:

"We are committed to fulfilling all promises and obligations Duke makes to our student-athletes when we enter into contractual agreements with them, and we expect the same in return. Enforcing those agreements is a necessary element of ensuring predictability and structure for athletic programs. It is nonetheless a difficult choice to pursue legal action against a student and teammate; for this reason we sought to resolve the matter fairly and quickly.

"Duke remains dedicated to the welfare of all student-athletes, and we appreciate them for the talent, dedication, and commitment to excellence they demonstrate both on and off the field. We also remain committed to upholding the integrity of our athletics programs and institutional guidelines. We thank Darian for his contributions to Duke University."

Mensah originally signed what was believed to be a two-year, $8 million deal with Duke in November 2024 after transferring from Tulane. At the time, that was the most lucrative deal since the beginning of the NIL and revenue share era.

Then a redshirt freshman quarterback with the Green Wave, Mensah had thrown for 2,723 yards, 22 touchdowns and six interceptions while leading Tulane to a 9-4 record. At Duke, Mensah threw for 3,973 yards, 34 touchdowns and six interceptions, leading the Blue Devils to an ACC Championship.

In its lawsuit against Mensah, Duke argued he should not be allowed to enter the portal until both sides could enter and engage in arbitration both parties agreed within the terms of the deal to settle disputes.

"Contracts mean something. Mensah's actions violate numerous provisions of his contract with Duke University and disregard his promises and obligations to the University," Duke's lawsuit states. "And, as Mensah agreed when he signed his contract, such breaches cause Duke irreparable harm for which there is no adequate remedy at law and, in the event of any such breach, Duke is entitled to injunctive or other equitable relief."

A judge later denied Duke's request that would have kept Mensah's name out the portal. In a statement previously to CBS Sports, Mensah's legal team argued players could not be restrained from moving from one school to another.