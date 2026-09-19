Miami quarterback Darian Mensah shattered two ACC records for most consecutive completions on Friday night when he started 24 of 24 through the air as the No. 5 Hurricanes edged Wake Forest 33-20 on the road.

Mensah's perfect start broke the league's previous single-game record of 18 consecutive completions. The old mark was established by Virginia's Michael Rocco in 2012 and later matched by North Carolina's Mitch Trubisky in 2016 and Clemson's Trevor Lawrence in 2019.

Dating back to Miami's Week 2 win over Florida A&M, Mensah completed 35 straight passes to shatter the previous ACC multiple-game record for consecutive completions of 30 that belonged to Trubisky. Mensah came within two passes of tying the FBS record for most consecutive completions in a game. East Carolina's Dominique Davis set that mark at 26 in 2011. Davis also owns the record for consecutive completions over multiple games at 36. Mensah fell one completion shy of tying that milestone.

With Wake Forest sitting in a soft zone during the first half, Mensah routinely chose underneath throws and check downs to keep Miami ahead of the chains. The methodical approach led to three straight Miami touchdown drives of 79+ yards to begin the game, including a 14-play, 92-yard game-opening series that ate more than half of the first quarter clock.

Initially, it appeared Mensah's perfect start might end after 13 consecutive completions when he fired an incompletion while under pressure early in the second quarter. However, Wake Forest's Gabe Kirschke was whistled for roughing the passer, which negated the incompletion.

Mensah's record-setting night continued his prolific start to the 2027 season. The Duke transfer entered as the national leader in completion percentage at 91.1% on 41-of-45 passing for 653 yards with eight touchdowns and no interceptions. He finished 30 of 34 (88%) against Wake Forest with 220 yards, three touchdowns and no interceptions.

However, the Hurricanes encountered adversity in the second half when Wake Forest began changing up its defensive looks and forced five straight Miami three-and-outs. Injuries also began to mount for the 'Canes.

Miami star sophomore Malachi Toney again served as Mensah's favorite target against the Demon Deacons as he surpassed 100 receiving yards on 10 catches in the first half alone. But Toney played a limited number of snaps in the second half while dealing with what ESPN sideline reporter Dana Boyle described as "some upper body soreness and pain."

Hurricanes leading rusher Mark Fletcher Jr. also left the game in the second half. Fletcher's departure came after backup running back CharMar Brown was carted off in the first half after suffering an apparent knee injury.