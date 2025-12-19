Duke quarterback Darian Mensah will return to the Blue Devils in 2026, sources tell CBS Sports' John Talty. Mensah, who just finished his first year at Duke after transferring from Tulane, initially explored the NFL Draft before turning his attention to a comeback. There was also hope from other schools that Mensah would entertain another stint in the transfer portal.

Getting Mensah back is a significant win for a Duke program that's fresh off its first ACC title since 1989. He led the ACC with 3,646 yards passing and 30 touchdowns through the air. His 8.1 yards passing per attempt ranks third nationally among FBS quarterbacks with at least 400 attempts.

Behind the arm of Mensah, Duke won three of its last four ACC games in the regular season and earned a spot in the ACC Championship Game, where it upset 10-2 Virginia. The Blue Devils will cap their 2025 season in Dec. 31's Sun Bowl against Arizona State.

Duke invested significant resources in acquiring Mensah via the portal. Mensah reportedly received a two-year deal worth $8 million. That $4 million annual average likely made him the highest-paid player in college football history at the time, though name, image and likeness agreements continue to balloon in value with each passing year.

Mensah, who will be a redshirt junior next season, earned that opportunity while starring at Tulane in 2024. The former three-star prospect out of San Luis Obispo, California's St. Joseph High School won the starting job after redshirting in his first year with the program and led the Green Wave to a 9-5 record while completing 189 of his passes for 2,723 yards and 22 touchdowns.

Mensah also rushed for 132 yards and one touchdown in his lone season as Tulane's starter.