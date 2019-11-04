Dartmouth beats Harvard with wild Hail Mary on final play of game to remain undefeated
It's the "Miracle in Cambridge"
Dartmouth Big Green football is still undefeated thanks to a crazy 9-6 win on Saturday at Harvard Stadium against the Crimson that came down to a thrilling play in the final seconds.
Dartmouth quarterback Derek Kyler escaped a few tackles, allowing him to find space and step into a 43-yard Hail Mary pass, with hopes it would fall into the right hands. After being tipped by some Crimson jerseys, the ball was caught by Masaki Aerts, who was ready in position for it to come his way.
The game-winning score was the only touchdown of the game. Big Green's other points came from a 42-yard field goal by Connor Davis.
Dartmouth improves to 7-0 (4-0 in Ivy League) and are ranked 14th in the FCS coaches poll.
Harvard's points came on a 41-yard field goal by Jake McIntyre in the first quarter and a 38-yarder from him that gave his team the lead with 9:48 in the third quarter right up until the final "Miracle in Cambridge" play.
Harvard dropped to 4-3 with the loss and 2-2 in conference matchups.
Dartmouth has two straight wins over Harvard, which snapped a 14-game losing streak to the team.
Harvard coach Tim Murphy remains one victory away from win number 179, which will tie the record held for Ivy League Victories held by former Yale coach Carm Cozza.
