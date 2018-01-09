Dawgs follow Falcons with crushing collapse continuing Georgia fans’ misery

It felt like Georgia was rolling. With a 13-0 lead heading into the half of the 2018 College Football Playoff National Championship, the Bulldogs' defense was landing blow after blow on Jalen Hurts and the Alabama offense. Calvin Ridley and Bo Scarbrough were non-factors, and Georgia looked like it could be on its way to its first national championship in nearly 40 years.

Enter Tua Tagovailoa. A freshman quarterback, Tagovailoa bounced back from a three-and-out on his first series to lead the Tide to their first touchdown of the game. Suddenly, it was 13-7 Dawgs. However, Georgia true freshman quarterback Jake Fromm responded by throwing an 80-yard TD pass of his own, putting Georgia up 20-7. With 6:52 left in the third, that Tagovailoa touchdown drive was a fluke, right? Beginner's luck.

Georgia sports fans know better by now.

After a Tagovailoa interception, Fromm threw a pick of his own. That resulted in an Alabama field goal, 20-10 Georgia with 5:15 in the third. After a few punts, Alabama tacks on another field goal in the fourth quarter, cutting the lead to 20-13 Georgia.

Alabama drives into Georgia territory again and ends up in a fourth-and-4 situation at Georgia's 7-yard line with 3:49 to go. If Alabama can't convert, it may well be there difference. Tagovailoa scrambles on what looks like a busted play to Calvin Ridley. Alabama ties it up, misses a game-winning field goal, takes the game to overtime and and wins on an insane 41-yard pass from Tagovailoa.

The crazy part? That's only the second-most heartbreaking loss a lot of Georgia sports' fans have had to endure in the last 11 months.

It felt like the Atlanta Falcons were rolling. Up 28-3 in the second half, the offense was chugging along and the Patriots had looked hapless all game. The defense had a pick-six off of Tom Brady, LeGarrette Blount had lost a fumble, and the Falcons looked to be on their way to the first Super Bowl win in team history.

Enter Tom Brady, who orchestrated a 75-yard drive in 13 plays, including a 17-yard completion to Danny Amendola on fourth-and-3 in his own territory. The Patriots scored, but missed the extra point. It was 28-9 Falcons. But it was just a fluke, right? The Falcons were in a prevent defense; there was no way the Patriots could come back from a three-possession deficit.

Georgia sports'fans know better.

What happened next was a blur of Patriots' scoring. New England failed an onside kick after the first touchdown, but a sack forced the Falcons out of field goal range and made the Falcons punt to start the fourth.

The Patriots' ensuing possessions were field goal to make it 28-12, a touchdown (and two-point conversion) to make it 28-20, and a touchdown (in a drive featuring one of the silliest catches in football history courtesy of Julian Edelman) and two-point conversion to the game at 28. New England takes the game to overtime and wins on a James White touchdown,final score: 34-28.

It's just part of the apparent perpetual hell of being a Georgia sports fan. There is something Inferno-esque about losing two of these types of games in an 11-month span. Like they're intentionally being baited into hoping, just for a moment, that it's over. And to make matters worse, these teams aren't just letting Georgia fans down. Everyone that isn't an Alabama or New England fan wants to see those teams fall. It's the nature of facing a dynasty. Is it more painful for Georgia fans? Of course. But 90 percent of football fans outside of the Bulldogs' and Falcons' most hated rivals were cheering for the Bulldogs and Falcons.

The parallels are endless. First off, personnel. If there's such thing as fairweather coach, that's Brian Daboll. Georgia fans, if you don't hate this man, learn to (but don't attack him, seriously, he's just doing his job). Daboll was the Patriots' tight end coach for their Super Bowl win and is now the Alabama offensive coordinator. So, side-note, congratulations Mr. Daboll. Good year for you.

Another spooky similarity: Guess how long both the Bulldogs and the Falcons trailed in their respective losses? CBS's own John Breech has the answer.

Total amount of time UGA trailed in national title game: Zero seconds.

Total amount of time Falcons trailed in Super Bowl LI: Zero seconds.



We probably don't even need to bother keeping time the next time a Georgia team gets to a title game.#NationalChampionship — John Breech (@johnbreech) January 9, 2018

It's just a heartbreaking way for this game to go down, and the worst part is that there are two types of people: those that have a premonition that this 20-7 lead simply will not last and those that flashback to 28-3 and think "well can it really happen again?" Georgia sports just seem intent on finding new and creative ways to devastate fans -- and now it's becoming a biannual event.

There is hope. The Falcons are still in the postseason for right now. They'll be facing off against the Carson Wentz-less Eagles next week in the divisional round of the NFL playoffs. After that, they'll play the winner of the Saints and Vikings. However, if the Falcons suffer another meltdown ... I'm just not sure that that city can handle another loss like the ones it's been garnering recently.