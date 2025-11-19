Three-star 2026 quarterback prospect Dayton Raiola, the younger brother of Nebraska starting quarterback Dylan Raiola, decommitted from the Cornhuskers, 247Sports national college football recruiting analyst Tom Loy reported Wednesday.

The younger Raiola committed to coach Matt Rhule's program on Sept. 22, 2024, but just weeks ahead of Signing Day, he has re-opened his recruitment. He originally picked the Cornhuskers over offers from Appalachian State and Charlotte and is currently ranked as the No. 76 quarterback in the class per 247Sports.

The Raiola name is entrenched in Nebraska football; Dylan and Dayton's father, Dominic, starred for the Cornhuskers in the late 1990s and early 2000s, and their uncle (Dominic's brother) Donovan is Nebraska's current offensive line coach.

Dylan Raiola, meanwhile, is out for the season after suffering a broken fibula Nov. 1 against USC. A former five-star recruit in the 2024 class, he had started delivering on that billing as a sophomore, throwing for 18 touchdowns and just six interceptions and completing 72.4% of his passes as the Huskers got off to a 6-2 start.

Nebraska, now 7-3, does have solid depth at the quarterback spot. True freshman TJ Lateef threw for three touchdowns in his first collegiate start -- a 28-21 win over UCLA -- and behind him is Marcos Davila, a former four-star recruit who transferred in from Purdue. The Cornhuskers also have a commitment from four-star 2027 quarterback Trae Taylor and are off to a fast start with that class as a whole.

Still, this counts as another blow to Rhule's 2026 recruiting work; Nebraska now has just nine recruits in the upcoming high school class, which is ranked 100th in the nation per 247Sports.