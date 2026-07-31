Former NFL Pro Bowl WR DeAndre Hopkins expected to join Georgia Tech's offensive coaching staff

NFL Pro Bowl receiver DeAndre Hopkins is set to start the next stage of his career as the 34-year-old is currently expected to join Georgia Tech's offensive staff, sources tell CBS Sports.

Hopkins was around the Georgia Tech facility this week visiting with the team.

The South Carolina native has a long-standing relationship with Yellow Jackets offensive coordinator George Godsey, who was his offensive coordinator for two seasons with the Texans and also worked with him last season in Baltimore.

Hopkins recently concluded a stint working with the New England Patriots, where he spent a few days helping the coaching and personnel staff. He played for New England coach Mike Vrabel when they were with the Titans.

One of the most productive wide receivers of the last decade, Hopkins is a three-time first-team All-Pro and a five-time Pro Bowl selection. He spent the 2025 season with the Ravens, catching 22 passes for 330 yards and two scores.

Earlier this offseason Hopkins indicated in an interview with SiriusXM that he hoped to play a 14th season in the NFL.

"I still got a lot ball left," Hopkins said in June. "But it's not a situation I'm sitting here trying to force or go out and be the regular-season superstar because that's for the young guys, man. That's for the people that they want to develop and give those contracts for the future.

"I know in my position, I'm a utility guy. I'm a special situation kind of guy. I can go out there and beat anybody one on one at any time, but as of lately, I've been a third-down guy. I wasn't used in the red zone last year. But (on) third down, they're gonna put D-Hop in, they're gonna come to me. I don't think that'll change anytime soon."

Hopkins spent a few days around the Patriots staff to explore if he'd be interested in coaching, per Vrabel.

Now, he's set to begin that next career step in Atlanta with the Yellow Jackets.

If Hopkins' NFL career is concluded, the former first-round pick will have totaled 13,295 career receiving yards and 85 touchdowns, ranking in the top 20 all time in both categories. He spent time with the Texans, Cardinals, Titans, Chiefs and Ravens in his career.

Hopkins was an All-American wide receiver at Clemson and is a former four-star recruit from the 2010 recruiting class.