Dear Ohio State, Baker Mayfield is sorry he planted the Oklahoma flag on your logo
The Sooners' star quarterback and Heisman Trorphy contender issued an apology for no good reason
Baker Mayfield has planted his apology.
Following Oklahoma's 31-16 win over Ohio State on Saturday night, Mayfield took an Oklahoma flag and planted it at midfield as part of the celebration. On Monday, after a full day to think about what he'd done, Mayfield apologized, saying it was an emotional response and he didn't mean to offend anybody.
"It was an emotional game," said Mayfield. "So after the game, I did not mean for it to be disrespectful towards any Ohio State people at all. Especially not the team or the players because they're a great team and a great program.
"I got caught up in an emotional win, and it was something I should have done in the locker room. So I apologize for doing it in the middle of the field."
I have to give Baker Mayfield props for issuing the apology, and I'm sure Ohio State fans appreciate the act. None of that means I think Mayfield needed to apologize, however.
As he said in the apology, it was an emotional game, and he was elated after pulling off a huge win for his team. It's not as if Mayfield went after Ohio State players, coaches or fans. He took a flag and planted it at midfield. Big deal.
If you want to be offended by that, to me, it says a lot more about you than it does Mayfield. And if you want to stop players from planting a flag at midfield of your home stadium, don't let them win the game. It's really that simple.
Nah, this is still hilarious pic.twitter.com/eJCekKprU6— Kofie (@KofieYeboah) September 11, 2017
