Debating the Coach Rankings: Harbaugh fatigue, coaches on the rise, more

Barton and Chip discuss their ballots for the 2018 CBS Sports Coach Rankings

In this episode: With CBS Sports unveiling its annual list of the top Power Five college football coaches, Chip and Barton have their cards on the table to discuss and debate their ballots for the rankings. The discussion begins with the difference in the methodology for the rankings (3:00), then proceeds into a closer look at how specific coaches were ranked. James Franklin (9:00), Scott Frost (18:30), Lincoln Riley (23:30), Dan Mullen (30:20), Jimbo Fisher (34:00), Gary Patterson (40:30), Jim Harbaugh (45:15), Pat Fitzgerald (55:45), Bill Snyder (1:00:00), Joe Moorhead (1:07:00), Dana Holgorsen (1:10:30), Brian Kelly (1:28:00) all get put under the microscope in this far-reaching look at the coaching landscape in 2018.

