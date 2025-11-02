Deion Sanders refused to allow athlete interviews following Colorado's 52-17 home loss to Arizona. Instead, he shouldered 100% of the attention in an attempt to direct the blame. Saturday's 35-point home loss game a week after at Utah crushed the Buffaloes, 53-7.

"Don't attack the coordinators. Come at me," Sanders said. "Don't attack the players. Come at me. This is me. It has nothing to do with none of them. It has everything to do with me."

Colorado (3-6, 1-5) turned it over five times. The defense gave up four touchdown passes to Arizona quarterback Noah Fifita. The Wildcats scored on six of seven first-half possessions.

"We're not executing," Sanders said. "We're not getting it done and that's lack of preparation. I know this team personally. I know this intimately. I know a multitude of players. They hadn't done that (checked out). I know when a player quits. I know a quitter when I see one. I hadn't seen that."

Colorado committed a season-high 14 penalties and had more flags in the first half than points by the break.

"It's probably a record since I've been here," Sanders said. "It don't make sense, especially when I think we've been rated in the top-25 or whatever in penalties this season. We've been doing good. Today was just horrible penalty-wise. No discipline."

"I don't give a darn about criticism. I'm telling you, it's on me," Sanders said. "Criticize me. I've been criticized when I came out the womb. The doctor didn't even like it. I'm good, so it's on me. I know what the situation is. I know what the problem is."