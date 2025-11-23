Deion Sanders promised changes within his Colorado football program following the Buffaloes' 42-17 loss to Arizona State. It was his fourth consecutive loss in the Big 12 and third in blowout fashion. Sanders, 16-20 at Colorado, declined to detail what's going to look different in 2026, but it represents another comment focused on his return for next season.

"It's not one thing, because if I say one thing you guys are going to attack the other things that I didn't say and I'm not going to give you that," Sanders said. "I'm gonna say it's multiple things that will need to change, and it will. As a matter of fact, it's already in progress. We could throw stones at everybody. I always say you start with me."

Trailing by four points early in the fourth quarter against the Sun Devils, Sanders elected to substitute redshirt sophomore Ronald Coleman into the game in the backfield and he lost a fumble after picking up 14 yards on his only touch. Coleman never previously registered a carry in a college game and was listed as a wide receiver on Colorado's roster. Arizona State's Raleek Brown raced 88 yards for a score on the Sun Devils' first snap following the turnover.

"Two plays to me changed the whole course of the game — a fumble and an explosion right after the fumble," Sanders said. "The gentleman who fumbled, that's on me. I put him in the game to try to have a change of pace. I figured he was gonna hit it, and he hit it. And he fumbled. It is what it is."

Sanders said he wanted a change of pace with the "very explosive" Coleman, but it didn't work out.

"He was free, nobody touched him and he hit it," Sanders said. "He did what we thought he'd do."

Brown rushed for 255 yards while the Sun Devils finished with 580 yards of total offense despite playing without quarterback Sam Leavitt. They overcame four giveaways and improved to 8-3 under Kenny Dillingham, who's in his third season at the program, like Sanders.

"The goal was to stop the running game because we figured they weren't profound to pass and we gave up 355 yards rushing," Sanders said. "Four turnovers, three points off the turnovers. It's tough to think we don't have more in the tank to take advantage of those situations."

Earlier this week, Colorado athletic director Rick George (who will step down and move into an advisory role next year) issued a clear statement to support Sanders and his expected 2026 return.

"The seat is not hot," George wrote. "We believe in what is ahead for this program."

George's statement came in response to a social media comment that Sanders' seat was warming after he implored fans for a little patience and vowed to turn things around at Colorado.

"I want you to understand. If anybody is built for adversity, I am. If anybody is built to change, I am. If anybody's built to overcome situations and trials and tribulations, I am," Sanders said. "You got the right man. I promise you, you do. And I'm going to prove that to you. Just give me an opportunity and give me a little more time and I'm going to prove that to you. I will."