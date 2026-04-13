Colorado stunned college football in 2024 with a nine-win campaign, its second-best of the 21st century, that ended with Travis Hunter winning the Heisman Trophy. The Buffaloes were a national sensation, ranking among the most-viewed teams in the nation.

But since then, Deion Sanders' squad has collapsed. Last season, the Buffaloes limped to a 3-9 record and 1-8 mark in Big 12 play. After an upset victory over Iowa State, the Buffaloes suffered five straight losses by an average of 24.6 points per game to end the season.

Colorado has been a struggling program since the collapse of the Big 8, but Sanders' 3-9 was the second-worst record in Boulder since 2014. Sanders is also the first CU coach to post multiple seasons of 1-8 or worse in conference play since 2014-15, the first two years of the Mike MacIntyre era.

Which Power Four teams bounce back to a bowl game in 2026? Optimism for Florida, Colorado has work to do Tom Fornelli

Sanders was away from the team for much of last summer as he dealt with the after-effects of prostate cancer. He spent a short time away this spring with blood clots, but has a clean bill of health. Now, he's confident that renewed presence in Boulder will help the Buffaloes return to prominence.

"Everybody inside these doors can tell you, it's different when I'm here," Sanders said on Saturday. "I'm going to take my breaks, like every other coach, but I love to be here."

Colorado is heading into a pivotal fourth season under Sanders with several newcomers in the starting lineup. Can they help the Buffaloes return to form?

New building blocks

The 2025 season was the first full season that Sanders coached without Shedeur Sanders in the lineup, dating back to his youth coaching days. Without the safety blanket of a solved quarterback competition, the offense proved to be a mess.

Three different players started for the Buffs: Kaidon Salter, Ryan Staub and Julian Lewis. In the final weeks, the freshman Lewis took over and cemented himself as the presumed starter heading forward. The former blue-chip recruit completed 55.3% of his passes for 589 yards and four touchdowns, nearly leading an upset of West Virginia.

The Buffaloes also brought in heralded offensive coordinator Brennan Marion and his "Go Go Offense," which aims to create space and running opportunities while spreading the field. With an inconsistent traditional running game, Marion's system could help Lewis become a centerpiece.

Sanders added some help in the transfer portal, bringing Texas wide receiver transfer DeAndre Moore Jr. and top-three national receiver Danny Scudero from San Jose State. While matching Shedeur Sanders' group from a few years ago may be a tall order, Moore and Scudero should bring at least some juice to the unit.

Colorado added several transfers in 2026, including former Texas wide receiver DeAndre Moore Jr. Getty Images

Blessings and curses in the trenches

Over the weekend, videos of Colorado's roster running out of the tunnel went viral. Many pointed to the size of the Buffs' roster as a concern, saying that they looked undersized for a major conference team.

Quickly, offensive coordinator Brennan Marion took to social media to defend the group.

"We will be just fine…" Marion posted on X. "Just click bait anything to attack Prime. I'm here we good!"

An analysis of the roster shows that size doesn't appear to be a major issue for the Buffaloes. Colorado's projected offensive line sits at an average of 6-foot-4.6 inches tall and 321 pounds. Only one of their starters sits below 310 pounds, and it's Georgia transfer Bo Hughley, who started two games for the Bulldogs.

The defensive line tells a slightly more complicated story. The group sits at an average of 263.8 pounds, which is a little light. Projected starter Santana Hopper is only 265 pounds. However, he arrives at Colorado after ranking among the best interior defensive linemen in the American while with Tulane, and is known for his activity and functional strength inside.

Additionally, Colorado has bigger players on the roster. Hulking Baylor transfer Samu Taumanupepe sits at a cool 375 pounds. Maryland transfer Sedrick Smith is 320. If the Buffaloes want to get more size on the field, they have the opportunity.

Size shouldn't be the main concern for the offensive line. It's chemistry.

Colorado has flipped out offensive lines nearly every year, something only exacerbated two years ago when Sanders threw his existing players under the bus and said he had to get new linemen. However, instability along the offensive line is a major issue for building consistent units.

The offensive line crisis in college football: What's behind the decline? Shehan Jeyarajah

Colorado has tried the portal-shuffling method plenty of times with poor results. Before left tackle Jordan Seaton transferred, the Buffaloes were set to return three starters. Even so, left guard Yahya Attia and right tackle Larry Johnson III give the unit building blocks. Offensive line coach Gunner White is also the first returner at the position under Coach Prime. If he can get the unit to average, it opens up the offense dramatically.

Little margin for error

The day Sanders walked into the Colorado football facility, he told the existing roster that he was bringing his own Louis Vuitton baggage. Outside of college superstars Travis Hunter, Shedeur Sanders and Jordan Seaton (since transferred to LSU), most of it has proven defective.

Thirty-six players transferred out of the program, with 20 landing at Power Four schools. More than 60 newcomers are expected to enter the program.

The level of talent coming is high as the Buffaloes have a top-25 transfer class, fourth-best in the Big 12. Linebacker Liona Lefau (Texas), defensive back Boo Carter (Tennessee) and Moore (Texas) are all potential all-conference selections. Perhaps a returning offensive line coach can bring some much-needed consistency to the Buffaloes' most troubled unit.

But heading into Year 4, Colorado still faces many of the same issues. The lack of high school recruiting means that only two projected starters were recruited by the staff out of high school: Lewis and Attia. Typically, Years 3 and 4 would be the moments when the staff's identification and development start paying off.

The schedule also provides few moments of respite. Colorado plays road games against Georgia Tech and Northwestern in non-conference play. Home games against Texas Tech and Utah bode poorly. Depending on Kansas State's success under first-year coach Collin Klein, the Buffaloes could be underdogs in every FBS game until the season finale against UCF.

2026 Big 12 win totals, odds, picks: Predictions for every team with BYU, Utah set to chase Texas Tech Shehan Jeyarajah

Coach Prime helped the Buffaloes overcome daunting odds to reach a nine-win season in 2024. But unless he has another rabbit to pull out of his hat, Colorado has a difficult path back to bowl eligibility.