Colorado coach Deion Sanders confirmed internet suspicions this week that a call sheet of the Buffaloes' offensive plays were mistakenly dropped -- and later found -- prior to Saturday's loss to Texas Tech.

The night before Colorado's loss to the Red Raiders, a fan on a Texas Tech message board claimed to have found the Buffaloes' game script at the bar inside the team hotel. The fan declined to share photos of the playbook on the message board last week, but images were later posted on social media before kickoff -- and they did seem to match Colorado's opening script.

Sanders addressed the speculation during Tuesday's press conference ahead of this weekend's bout with 11th-ranked Utah.

"A whole playbook? Somebody left a whole playbook, or was it a script of several plays? I don't think we even have a whole playbook," Sanders said. "I think week to week they get a script. I thought we scored the first drive, so what's the purpose of the question? Why would we (look into that)? The game's over.

"We probably know a lot more than you think we do. That happens sometimes. I've heard of that on the pro level as well as the collegiate level. But we scored on the first drive, so I guess it didn't work."

Mired in offensive disarray this season, Sanders is right -- the Buffaloes did go 75 yards in nine plays and scored a touchdown on their opening possession last week against Texas Tech.

The problem? That was Colorado's only points during a 29-7 loss.

Pressed about the importance of the accidental leak, Sanders shut down more discussion on the subject.

"I think if someone had left that, they left it, mistake," Sanders said. "What are we going to do about it? It's over. Let's go. Let's go. Let's go. We could have the opposing team's first 10-15 plays, but we still have to stop it. When you get something like that, do you really trust it as a coach? Was it a dummy script or was that real? That's what you're thinking as a coach."

To Sanders' point, there have been reports of decoys being used to fool opponents. Mike Leach famously left a fake playbook in the trash can ahead of the Red River Rivalry against Texas when he was an offensive coordinator at Oklahoma.

Colorado's offensive funk

In an effort to jumpstart the offense this season, the Buffaloes are again going with Isaac Wilson as this weekend's starter against unbeaten Utah.

Wilson, who transferred from the Utes this offseason, began the campaign as the backup to Julian Lewis before impressing Sanders and the Colorado coaching staff enough during a Week 4 loss at Baylor to earn first-team reps.

Wilson threw for 290 yards, one touchdown and three interceptions during last week's loss to Texas Tech.

"Isaac's always up to the task," Sanders said. "Isaac is the same Isaac, man. He don't flinch. He don't place blame. He is what he is."

Entering Week 7, Colorado ranks 14th in the Big 12 in total offense, last in scoring offense and last in turnover margin (minus-6).