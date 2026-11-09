On the verge of his third losing season in four years as coach, a noticeably dejected Deion Sanders was nearly at a loss for words following Colorado's 20-10 loss at Arizona State over the weekend.

The Buffaloes dropped to 3-6 overall and 1-5 in the Big 12 after not picking up a first down until midway through the second quarter, another frustrating setback that put Sanders' long-term future in the spotlight. He was asked about his job security after the game with Colorado athletic director Fernando Lovo standing in the room.

"I don't think about that, man. I'm not here for my job," Sanders said. "I'm here for these young men. I'm not, I'm not built like that. Like, like, I'm really not. I'm really, really, really not. Like, I want these kids to graduate, to provoke change in their communities and their lives and their families. I ain't worried about me. I'm good, my brother."

Colorado trailed 17-0 at halftime before losing for the 11th time in its last 13 games against Big 12 competition. Sanders is 19-26 with the Buffaloes and 10-21 in league play, which includes the 7-2 finish in 2024 when Colorado was led by Shedeur Sanders and Heisman winner Travis Hunter.

Since that memorable campaign, the Buffaloes haven't found a rhythm offensively, ranking near the bottom of the conference in various statistical categories. And that comes after significant coaching changes this offseason, including the addition of Brennan Marion and his Go-Go scheme as the new play-caller.

"This is not how it's supposed to be, and we could apologize a thousand times to the fanbase, to you all," Sanders said. "But unless we get it together, it's gonna be the same ol', same ol'. And that's pathetic because ... the fanbase deserves better."

Little optimism, significant buyout for Sanders

Colorado hasn't won a Big 12 road game in two years and now must win three straight against league competition to reach bowl eligibility. The Buffaloes host nationally-ranked Houston this weekend, travel to Cincinnati on Nov. 21 and end the campaign against UCF in Week 13.

"The season doesn't look good," Sanders said after the loss to Arizona State. "It doesn't look good. I'm not crazy. I can see clearly. You think I'm happy? I'm not happy with the outcomes. I'm not a loser by any means, and I hate the fact that we're coming up on the short end of these games."

As for the money end of the conversation, CBS Sports reported last month that Colorado is stricken by a prohibitive buyout north of $25 million. Sanders signed a five-year, $54 million extension in March 2025 with an annual salary that will reach $12 million by. 2029.

Should Colorado fire Sanders without cause, he is owed 75% of his remaining base salary, which is trimmed if the Buffaloes were to wait and make that move in 2027.

"This has the potential to get a bit messy and weird," CBS Sports' John Talty said last week on CBS Sports HQ. "It just has not gone well and sets up a scenario in which maybe you can find a compromise; is there a way to walk away where he can save space and you don't have to pay quite that buyout? Maybe that would be a little bit more palatable for everyone involved.

"To this point, it's unclear if he would want to do that. If Deion wants to stay, industry sources believe that Colorado's not going to be able to spend that money to move off of him. ... which is kind of a tricky deal for them and it could lead to Deion coming back in 2027."