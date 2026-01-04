Deion Sanders took a key step in rebuilding his offense Sunday when he secured a commitment from the reigning FBS receiving champion. Wide receiver Danny Scudero committed to Colorado, according to ESPN, after entering the transfer portal on the heels of a remarkable 2025 season at San Jose State.

Scudero opened his career at Sacramento State, jumped up to the FBS level in 2025 and is now set to make his Power Four debut with the Buffaloes. The fast-rising receiver has been a standout at both of his stops and took a major step forward in his lone season at San Jose State, catching a Mountain West-best 88 catches and racking up 1,291 yards to pace all FBS receivers. He also amassed 10 touchdowns for the Spartans.

Scudero was one of just five players to pick up at least 1,200 receiving yards this season, and his 88 catches were good for fifth-most in the country. The stellar campaign earned him three-star billing in the transfer portal, per 247Sports, and made him the No. 39 wide receiver in the 2026 cycle. Scudero is the No. 163 overall prospect in the portal.

The wide receiver position is one of particular importance for Colorado this offseason on the recruiting trail. Sanders and his staff are tasked with replacing their top target from the 2025 campaign in Omarion Miller, who hit the portal after pacing the Buffaloes with 45 catches, 808 yards and eight touchdowns.

Colorado addressed the positional need not only with the Scudero addition but also through the high school recruiting route. Three-star prospect Christian Ward signed last month with the Buffaloes, and another three-star incoming freshman in Xavier McDonald is expected to sign in February.

The receiving corps represents the supporting cast for presumptive starting quarterback Julian Lewis -- one of just two holdovers from the 2025 group. Kaidon Salter and Colton Allen exhausted their eligibility and Ryan Staub entered the transfer portal. Lewis appeared in just four games as a true freshman and thus maintained his redshirt option, and while he lacked efficiency in his few opportunities, he displayed upside with four touchdowns and no interceptions.

Scudero's arrival as a potential go-to weapon for Lewis gives Colorado a much-needed building block for the offense as a whole. The unit took a major step backward in 2025 as the 116th-ranked scoring unit in the nation at just 20.9 points per game, marking significant regression from the previous two years in which the Buffaloes boasted an eventual NFL quarterback in Shedeur Sanders and a Heisman Trophy winner in Travis Hunter.