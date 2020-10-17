The previously unknown details behind Hall of Famer Deion Sanders' coaching contract with Jackson State have been revealed thanks to a public records request from Sports Illustrated. Sanders was given a four-year, $1.2 million deal to coach the historically black college located in Mississippi.

The former Falcons, 49ers, Cowboys, Ravens and Washington cornerback's contract is reportedly set to begin on Dec. 1, where he'll become the head coach of a team for the first time in his post-playing career. Jackson State, along with the rest of the SWAC, cancelled its fall sports schedule due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and the conference is working on a modified schedule for the spring. Prior to this gig, Sanders was the offensive coordinator of a Texas high school, Trinity Christian Academy, where his son plays quarterback and has been highly recruited.

In addition to his $300,000 annual salary, Sanders will also be receiving incentives based on his team's performance. Per the report, Sanders will get $25,000 for each win over an FBS team, $10,000 for a Southwestern Athletic Conference division title, $30,000 for a conference championship and $50,000 for a win in the Celebration Bowl -- a game between the SWAC and the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference champion. Should he take the team to eight wins, he'll get an automatic extension to his contract of one year.

Sanders could also receive extra salary for how the team does in terms of ticket sales. If a game sells more than 30,000 tickets, he gets 10% of all sales after that 30,000 threshold. Prime Time would also get 10% of all season ticket revenue after the first 10,000 bundles are bought.

Finally, there are bonuses and benefits should the program move conferences. Should JSU go somewhere else, he gets an extra $100,000 and two years added to his deal.