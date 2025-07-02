Adam 'Pacman' Jones says Deion Sanders is anxious for college football's 2025 season and expects Colorado's coach to be ready following his battle with a health situation. Sanders reassured fans last month that "everything is "OK" after missing a recent speaking engagement due to the ongoing situation within his personal life.

Sanders has dealt with a series of serious ailments in recent years due to struggles with blood clots.

"Deion's doing good," Jones said this week during a video posted by BetOnline. "I think he's got another week at home before they get started. He'll be there. He'll be ready to go. Deion is doing good. And thanks to everybody that has been praying and sending good thoughts and good prayers his way. He's good."

Jones recently enjoyed a fishing excursion with Sanders at the coach's estate in Texas. Sanders has been a mentor of sorts for Jones, who visited him several times since his arrival in the Big 12.

Sanders has called Jones one of his "sons" because of their bond. Sanders hasn't been in the public eye since the end of Colorado's spring practice in April.

Sanders' first media appearance since spring camp came with former NFL star Asante Samuel on the "Say What Needs to be Said" podcast in May. Sanders battled through emergency surgery in 2023 to treat persistent blood clots in his legs and prior to that, Sanders had two toes amputated in 2021 due to more blood clotting issues.

"I've done no media. I've done nothing for a minute," Sanders said. "So, coming on with you is something. I ain't been in front of nobody for a minute. I lost about 14 pounds. I'm coming back, but I needed this."

Sanders is 13-12 over his first two seasons at Colorado, highlighted by last year's nine-win, nationally-ranked finish with Heisman winner Travis Hunter and his son, star quarterback Shedeur Sanders.

Coming out of spring, Sanders has not named a 2025 starting quarterback. The competition is between heralded freshman Julian Lewis and Liberty transfer Kaidon Salter. Colorado's season opens Aug. 28 against Georgia Tech.