Colorado coach Deion Sanders was unaware of the Big 12's $50,000 fine for a first offense field storming following the, 24-17, upset win Saturday over 22nd-ranked Iowa State. After a trying week, Sanders was happy to see Colorado's fanbase join in jubilation after its second top-25 victory of his tenure.

"I love it," Sanders said. "I want to see the kids rush the field. I absolutely love it."

A reporter asked Sanders if he was concerned about Colorado footing the bill from the league office.

"Is it a fine for rushing the field?" Sanders said. "What is it?"

After he was told of the penalty's price tag, Sanders laughed.

"For rushing the field?" Sanders said. "How is it $50,000 for rushing the field? Who made that a rule? C'mon man. That ain't right. I mean, these kids, well, we have 50,000 (fans at the game), right? We can chip in. Let's chip in. That's how it was when I grew up. You know, we going somewhere, everybody, before you get in the car with some gas, you gotta chip in."

Backed by Colorado's best defensive performance of the season and two touchdown passes from Kaiden Salter, the Buffaloes notched their first conference win and got back on track toward bowl eligibility at 3-4 overall.

Colorado trailed 10-7 at halftime before a pair of third-quarter touchdowns paved the way toward the win, including Salter's 3-yard toss to Joseph Williams.

"It was very important," Sanders said of the victory. "It's kind of vital. I mean, your season could go this way or that way, and the most frustrating part about it is that we're good. And I know this sounds crazy, especially when you say the record aloud, but we're good. We haven't really gotten our butts kicked."

Sanders did not miss time during prep for the Cyclones despite a procedure Tuesday to assist with blood clots in his legs. Sanders underwent emergency surgery to treat persistent blood clots in his legs in June 2023. Previously at Jackson State, he had two toes amputated as a result of similar blood clot issues. The potential reoccurrence of blood clots for Sanders comes four months after he shared a personal bout with bladder cancer.

"The locker room had a different vibe today," Sanders said after beating Iowa State. "We shouldn't be sitting up here with a plethora of losses. We should be sitting up here with a steering wheel and in the driver's seat."