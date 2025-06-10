After missing the start of the Colorado Buffaloes' summer camps, Deion Sanders is "feeling well," according to his son, Deion Sanders Jr., during a recent YouTube live stream. Sanders has largely been out of the public eye since the 2025 NFL Draft due to unspecified health issues.

Speaking with Asante Samuel on the "Say What Needs to be Said" podcast in late May, Sanders said, "I've done no media. I've done nothing for a minute. So, coming on with you is something. I ain't been in front of nobody for a minute. I lost about 14 pounds. I'm coming back, but I needed this."

Deion Jr. did not give specifics about his father's medal issues, simply saying, "He'll tell y'all soon enough what he going through, what he went through."

Deion Jr. also gave no specific timeline for when he and his father would return to the Colorado campus.

"When we get back in Boulder, I don't know," Deion Jr. said. "I'm waiting until my dad leaves. When he leaves, then I'll go. Until then, I'm gonna sit here with him."

In June 2023, Sanders underwent emergency surgery to treat persistent blood clots in his legs. In 2021, while head coach at Jackson State, Sanders had two toes amputated as a result of similar blood clot issues.

Since taking the Jackson State head coaching job in 2020, Sanders has been incredibly successful. From flipping Travis Hunter, then the No. 1 recruit in the nation from Florida State to Jackson State, and then taking him to Colorado, where Hunter won the Heisman Trophy last season, to guiding his son Shedeur Sanders to the NFL, his accomplishments in his brief coaching career are numerous.