After starting the season third on Colorado's quarterback depth chart, Ryan Staub will start in the Buffaloes' Big 12 opener at Houston, according to ESPN. Staub earned his first real playing time of the season in Colorado's Week 2 win against Delaware and outdueled fellow quarterbacks Kaidon Salter and Julian Lewis, who initially battled for the Buffaloes' starting job in training camp.

However, on Tuesday afternoon, Sanders pushed back on the report he already made his decision on Staub taking over as the starter.

"In today's media, we don't care about being correct anymore," Sanders said, according David Ubben. "We just want to be first."

Sanders did go on to say Staub has been taking the majority of first-team reps in practice, which would certainly indicate he will likely get the start this week.

Salter started against Delaware but was pulled for Lewis in the second quarter. After Lewis led a couple of empty possessions and the Blue Hens pulled within three points at 10-7 late in the first half, Sanders elected to give Staub a chance.

Staub responded by leading a six-play, 75-yard drive capped by a 21-yard touchdown pass to Dekalon Taylor in just 36 seconds to give the Buffaloes a two-score advantage entering the break. Staub came back for Colorado's first drive in the third quarter and connected with wide receiver Sincere Brown for a 71-yard score.

"I saw what I've been seeing in practice the last few years," Sanders told Fox of Staub's performance after the win. "This is who he is, who he's always been. He's a [man of] opportunity, that's all he is."

Staub finished the game with seven completions for a team-high 157 yards and two touchdowns in his first real action since 2023, when he started and attempted 24 passes in a loss to Utah. Staub signed with Colorado in 2023 as a three-star prospect out of Stevenson Ranch, California's West Ranch High School. He spent his first two seasons as a backup behind Shedeur Sanders and remained with Colorado this offseason, though the Buffaloes landed Salter via the portal and signed Lewis, a ballyhooed quarterback recruit that committed to USC before signing with Colorado.