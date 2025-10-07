Colorado coach Deion Sanders will undergo a four-hour medical procedure in an attempt to rectify blood clot issues. He expects to be back with the Buffaloes in time for Wednesday's practice. Sanders, whose team faces No. 22 Iowa State, said after the loss to TCU that he was "hurting like crazy" from blood clots in his leg and would meet with doctors this week.

"I am having a procedure today. Prayerfully I'll be right back at practice tomorrow," Sanders said. "It is what it is. Found what we found. I have a wonderful team of doctors at UC Health and a team of wonderful trainers here. It has nothing to do with me working at the level and competing … it is hereditary. It is what it is. I trust God with all my heart."

Sanders was seen laboring on the sideline against the Horned Frogs, favoring his leg before detailing an ongoing health concern in the aftermath.

"Cat's out of the bag, all right. I think I've got more blood clots," Sanders after the TCU loss. "It don't make sense. I'm hurting like crazy. … I'm not getting blood to my leg. That's why my leg is throbbing."

Sanders underwent emergency surgery to treat persistent blood clots in his legs in June 2023. Previously at Jackson State, he had two toes amputated as a result of similar blood clot issues.

The potential reoccurrence of blood clots for Sanders comes four months after he revealed a personal bout with bladder cancer. Sanders underwent offseason surgery to remove cancerous tumor in his bladder and said in June he has since been cured thanks to his team of doctors.

"I was always going to coach again," Sanders said over the summer. "I wasn't going to be running down to the hospital once a week with all this on my plate. I didn't want that. I was like, 'OK can they bring one of the machines and put them in the office?' Doctor would look at me like he is crazy. 'Is he like this when coaches?' But, we worked it out."