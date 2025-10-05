Colorado coach Deion Sanders believes he's battling blood clots in his leg, acknowledging the level of pain following the Buffaloes' 35-21 loss at TCU on Saturday night. Sanders underwent emergency surgery to treat persistent blood clots in his legs in June 2023, and previously at Jackson State he had two toes amputated as a result of similar blood clot issues.

Sanders was seen laboring on the sideline during Colorado's game against TCU, favoring his leg before detailing an ongoing health concern in the aftermath.

"I think I got more blood clots, cat's out the bag, alright," Sanders said. "It don't make sense. I'm hurting like crazy. I've got a doctor's appointment Monday to see what time it is. That's what is going on. I'm not getting blood to my leg. That's why my leg is throbbing. I'm sorry to get that out, but thank you for noticing."

The potential reoccurrence of blood clots for Sanders comes four months after he revealed a personal bout with bladder cancer. Sanders underwent offseason surgery to remove cancerous tumor in his bladder and said in June he has since been cured thanks to his team of doctors.

"I was always going to coach again," Sanders said over the summer. "I wasn't going to be running down to the hospital once a week with all this on my plate. I didn't want that. I was like, 'OK can they bring one of the machines and put them in the office?' Doctor would look at me like he is crazy. 'Is he like this when coaches?' But, we worked it out."

Sanders spent time away from the Colorado program in the spring during his health battle before reassuring the public he was okay after after his sons, Deion Sanders Jr. and Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders, both declined to add details to the situation.

Sanders missed a speaking engagement and spent weeks outside of the public space following the conclusion of Colorado's spring practice in April. Sanders lost weight in the offseason due to his situation and wanted to be away from the spotlight, he said.

Buffaloes struggling in 2025

Colorado's 2-4 overall and winless in Big 12 play following its loss at TCU after Horned Frogs quarterback Josh Hoover accounted for five touchdowns, including three in the decisive fourth quarter. Colorado led 14-0 in the opening quarter before four turnovers doomed the Buffaloes.

"Truly disappointing," Sanders said. "It's one thing to lose. Then it's another thing to feel like you beat yourselves. ... We were beaten in Houston. These other games, we had opportunity, ample opportunity to win the games."

Fort Worth was the site of Sanders' debut at Colorado in the 2023 season opener when his Buffaloes knocked off college football's defending runner-ups, 45-42.

"The coaching staff, I'm challenging them right now to figure this thing out," Sanders said. "And let's prayerfully understand that we are so much better in the second halves than what we're showing."