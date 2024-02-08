The rise of San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy has been a captivating storyline in the lead-up to Super Bowl LVIII pitting Purdy and San Francisco against the reigning-champion Kansas City Chiefs. Nearly two years after emerging as "Mr. Irrelevant" -- the final pick -- in the 2022 NFL Draft, the former Iowa State star has an opportunity to lead the 49ers to their first title since 1994 on Sunday in Las Vegas.

Count Colorado coach and former NFL star Deion Sanders -- a member of the 1994 49ers Super Bowl-winning team -- among those who have sung praises over Purdy and his improbable journey. On location in Las Vegas midweek, Sanders called Purdy one of the best stories in recent Super Bowl memory and even snuck in a recruiting pitch along the way, labeling Purdy as the type of athlete that he wants to come see play for the Buffaloes.

"Everybody in America has a title, whether you agree with it or not," Sanders said on ESPN's First Take. "They give us a title. This kid is the best story probably that's been [in the Super Bowl] in over two decades, coming from the last player taken [in the NFL draft] to the Super Bowl, and lead his team to the Super Bowl because of his play. I love this kid, man. Shoot, I'm looking for a Brock Purdy [to come play at Colorado]."

Sanders did have to hit the brakes shortly after that remark, noting that he didn't want the NCAA to consider his comment -- even if only a technicality -- as a violation of the current recruiting dead period.

"I'm sorry, I can't recruit [at this moment]. I'm sorry, this is a dead period."

Sanders comments came one day after National Signing Day, which saw the Buffaloes post about as opposite of results one could imagine between transfer additions and high school recruits. While Colorado boasts the No. 5 transfer class in the nation, according to 247Sports, its 2024 recruiting class is the smallest recruiting class among power conference programs (seven players) and is ranked 117th by 247Sports.

Might an unlikely NFL star be lurking within the recruiting haul? Sanders and his staff will have to wait and see. In the meantime, the Buffs are focused on rebounding from a 4-8 finish in Sanders' 2023 debut at Colorado. Among those back in action will be quarterback and Sanders' son, Shedeur Sanders, who threw for 3,230 yards and 27 touchdowns against three interceptions in his first year with the program.