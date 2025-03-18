On Monday, Colorado coach Deion Sanders pitched the idea of scrimmaging another college football team as the Buffaloes prepare for a nationally televised spring game. Many major programs have opted to cancel spring games altogether with concerns over injuries and depth pieces getting scouted for the transfer portal. Practicing against other live opponents is a model commonly found in the NFL during its preseason

"To have a competitive [game] against your own guys gets kind of monotonous," Sanders said. "You really can't tell the level of your guys because it's the same old, same way ... I would like to practice against someone for a few days, then you have the spring game and I think the public will be satisfied with that tremendously. I think it's a tremendous idea. I've told those personnel who should understand that it's a tremendous idea."

Syracuse coach Fran Brown, in response, quickly offered to travel to Boulder and both practice and play against Colorado in a competitive spring game.

In a quoted social media post, Brown and the Orange stepped up to the challenge and offered to spend three days in Boulder practicing. Sanders has not responded to the invitation, but called Brown "my Dawg" in a quoted post.

It's currently against NCAA rules for teams to play against another opponent in the spring.

While a game should bring plenty of attention to Colorado, Brown and the Orange would benefit tremendously, too. Syracuse went under the radar as one of the most improved teams in college football under the first-year Brown, jumping to 10 wins and a No. 21 slot in the final College Football Playoff Rankings. The campaign was only the second 10-win season in the past 20 years.

The Buffaloes weren't far behind, jumping from 1-11 to 9-4 over the course of two seasons. However, both Syracuse and Colorado are going through major periods of transition. The Buffaloes lost Heisman Trophy winner Travis Hunter and star quarterback Shedeur Sanders to the NFL Draft. Syracuse lost quarterback Kyle McCord, who led the nation with more than 4,700 yards passing in a breakout campaign.

Colorado's spring game is scheduled for April 19, giving the programs a tight window to try and work with the NCAA to allow the game.