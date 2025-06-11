Colorado coach Deion Sanders reassured fans and the college football world that his health is nothing to worry about Wednesday following reports of him missing a recent speaking engagement due to the ongoing situation within his personal life.

Sanders has dealt with a series of serious ailments in recent years due to struggles with blood clots.

"Wow, I am truly blessed for the abundance of well wishes, for all the thoughts and all of the prayers," Sanders wrote on "X". Thank you Thank you Thank you! I can assure you all that everything is OK and will continue to be so. God got me like no other. I have so much more work to do to Glorify God so please believe God got me! I'm excited to get back to Colorado to be at home with my staff, team & all associated to our program. When we arrive back to Boulder you will be updated on everything."

Sanders broke his silence on the matter after his sons, Deion Sanders Jr. and Shedeur Sanders, both declined to add details to the situation earlier this week. Shedeur Sanders said his focus was on improving as a quarterback during Cleveland Browns minicamp while Sanders Jr. stressed his father's wellness and said he would allow him to speak on the matter, exclusively.

Sanders missed a recent speaking engagement and hasn't been in the public space since the end of Colorado's spring practice in April as rumors circulated concerning his health.

Sanders' first media appearance since spring camp came with former NFL star Asante Samuel on the "Say What Needs to be Said" podcast last month. Sanders battled through emergency surgery in 2023 to treat persistent blood clots in his legs and prior to that, Sanders had two toes amputated in 2021 due to more blood clotting issues.

"I've done no media. I've done nothing for a minute," Sanders said in May with Samuel. "So, coming on with you is something. I ain't been in front of nobody for a minute. I lost about 14 pounds. I'm coming back, but I needed this."