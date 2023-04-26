First-year Colorado coach Deion Sanders reiterated Wednesday that the unprecedented roster overhaul underway in Boulder is all part of a plan to transform a program that went 1-11 a season ago into a contender. The Buffaloes continue to turn heads around college football because of the mass exodus of players following spring practice. A total of 26 players have entered the transfer portal from the spring window as of early Wednesday afternoon, adding to the dozens more who had already departed following Sanders' hiring. More still could be on the way.

"We already know what we've got coming in," Sanders told the Pat McAfee Show. "Ya'll just don't know what we've got coming in. We already know what we've got on the way in, baby. They're probably in the airport right now."

Between incoming transfers and regular signees, the Buffaloes have 48 newcomers signed to play in 2023. That number should only increase in the days ahead now that an abundance of scholarship spots have opened up following spring practice. While a few of the outgoing players such as Montana Lemonious-Craig had the makings of key contributors, many of the outgoing players have made it clear they were essentially cut by Sanders.

"There's no way I can put new furniture in this beautiful home if we don't clean out the old furniture," Sanders told McAfee. "And that's not a shot."

The Buffs open up the 2023 season against TCU on Sept. 2. Getting to the full allotment of 85 scholarships before then may be a challenge considering they have more than 20 spots to fill. With Sunday's deadline to enter the portal and be eligible immediately approaching, the limited number of high-end talent available is at a premium, and Colorado will face stiff competition from programs around the country.

But Sanders did not seem concerned Wednesday about the program's numbers situation.

"When we release the list of guys that we've already got coming in, then everyone's going to say, 'oh OK, now I see what he's doing,'" Sanders said.