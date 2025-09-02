Colorado coach Deion Sanders chose Liberty transfer Kaidon Salter as his starting quarterback for the 2025 season, but that doesn't mean freshman quarterback Julian Lewis will stay on the bench. Following Colorado's 27-20 Week 1 loss to Georgia Tech, Sanders said that Lewis would play some against Delaware.

"He's playing. He's playing this week for sure," Sanders said during his Tuesday press conference.

When could JuJu Lewis hit the field?

"I know when I'm going to see him, you just don't know when you're going to see him," Sanders said.

In Colorado's season opener, Salter completed 17 of 28 passes for 159 yards and one touchdown, and rushed 13 times for 43 yards and another score. It was his 12th career game with a passing touchdown and rushing touchdown, which ranks most among active FBS players.

In what was a close game, Colorado's offense failed to take advantage of opportunities created by the defense early in the matchup against Georgia Tech. The Yellow Jackets turned the ball over on each of their first three possessions of the game, and Colorado turned those three turnovers into just one touchdown.

Lewis is a freshman from Carrollton, Georgia. He was ranked as the No. 10 quarterback in the 2025 class, according to 247Sports, making him the highest-rated quarterback recruit in Colorado history. 247Sports director of scouting Andrew Ivins writes that he is a new-age point guard that is capable of contributing for Colorado in Year 1:

"Quarterback protege that exits high school with over 10,000 career passing yards despite reclassifying and forgoing his senior season. Lacks elite physical traits, but is an elite distributor of the football with his quick release and advanced mechanics that picked apart defenses in the Peach State's highest classification. Frequently in sync and in tune with his wide receivers as he excels at throwing with pace and precision to the first and second levels. Has continued to progress as a full-field reader over the years and is the type of young signal caller that will work through his keys and reads while looking off defenders. Can sense pressure and slip away from sacks, but shouldn't exactly be viewed as a dynamic athlete that's going to amplify a run game. Capable of connecting on some deep shots, but prep spray chart is painted with horizontal tosses and camp evaluations suggest he can keep improving as a vertical passer. Overall, projects as a new-age point guard that can push the tempo in a modern spread attack with his pin-point accuracy and savvy decision making. Smaller stature is not ideal, but has the skills and confidence to win games on Saturdays – and potentially right away."

The Buffaloes are favored by 23.5 points at home against the Blue Hens, according to FanDuel Sportsbook. It remains to be seen when Lewis takes the field, but he will have opportunities to make some plays in Week 2.