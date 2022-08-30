Just days before the team's season-opening game, the Jackson State football program is reeling after heavy rains caused severe flooding in Jackson, Miss. Jackson State head coach Deion Sanders said his team is looking for temporary accommodations before kickoff on Sunday.

Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves declared a state of emergency in Jackson after flood waters caused problems at a water treatment plant, which caused low water pressure throughout the city, per CBS News. That has left many in the Jackson area without reliable access to clean water.

With just days until Jackson State plays Florida A&M in Miami at the Orange Blossom Classic, Sanders went on Instagram to detail the issues his team is facing. Sanders said the Tigers are currently searching for a place to stay for the remainder of the week, as well as a place to practice as they prepare for the Rattlers.

"We got hit with a little crisis in the city of Jackson," Sanders said. "We don't have any water. Water means we don't have air conditioning. We can't use toilets. We don't have water, therefore we don't have ice. That pretty much places a burden on the program. Right now, we're operating in crisis mode.

"I gotta get these kids off campus, the ones that live on campus, and the ones that live in the city of Jackson into a hotel to accommodate them so they can shower properly and just take care of their needs. Make sure all our kids are fed. Make sure our kids have all the necessities of life for the next several days until this crisis resides."

The National Weather Service reported that the Pearl River in Jackson crested at 35.4 feet, which is just 0.6 feet below the major flood stage level. As part of the state of emergency, the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency will distribute drinking water and non-potable water to Jackson residents.