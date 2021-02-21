Deion Sanders got his first win as the coach at Jackson State on Sunday as the Tigers trounced Edward Waters of the NAIA level 53-0 in their first game of the FCS spring season. But what awaited the former NFL and MLB star in the locker room after his debut on the sidelines brought a damper to an otherwise joyous occasion as Sanders informed reporters after the game that someone stole his belongings out of the locker room during the game.

"While the game was going on, someone came in and stole every darn thing I had in the coaches office," Sanders said. "Credit card, wallet, watches. Thank God I had on my necklaces. How? So when I talk about quality and raising the standards, that goes for everyone, man, not just the people on the field, not just the coaches, not just the teachers, not just the faculty. But that's everybody. Security and everybody."

Making matters more frustrating, Sanders said it wasn't the first time he's been robbed since taking the Jackson State job. He referred to Sunday's incident as a "malicious, personal attack."

"How do you think it feels?" Sanders said. "Coming back after just teary-eyed because the guys presented me with the game ball. One of the best moments I've ever had in my professional sports career emotionally. Then you go into your locker room and your coaches office ... and you notice that you don't even have a phone to call your momma, to call your girl, to call your kids because it's been stolen."

Sanders eventually said "let's flush that" and began to talk about the game. But before that, he made clear that "we're going to find out who did it."