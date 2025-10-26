Deion Sanders walked slowly toward the Colorado locker room at halftime Saturday night, trying to assess what he had just witnessed resulting in a 43-0 deficit at Utah. The Buffaloes coach had few answers following his worst defeat at Colorado, a 53-7 beatdown that unraveled quickly for a team that looked uninspired, unprepared and overmatched.

"I don't remember (what I said), but I'm pretty sure it wasn't pleasant," Sanders said in the aftermath.

Colorado's was coming off an open date following the program's first Big 12 win over Iowa State, a momentum-builder of sorts -- or at least it should've been.

Colorado (3-5, 1-4) offered no resistance for Utah true freshman quarterback Byrd Ficklin, who sizzled in his first career start with three total touchdowns and most of his 291 total yards of offense before intermission.

"It starts with me, it starts with the coaching staff," Sanders said. "Let's forget the guys for a minute, let's start at the top. I'm trying to figure that one out. I really am."

Utah managed 398 yards of offense in the first half, while Colorado was at minus-18 by the end of the second quarter. The Buffaloes punted on seven of nine possessions over the first two quarters, while the other two drives ended in an interception and a safety.

"This is bad. It's probably the worst beating I've ever had, except for when my mama whooped me as a kid," Sanders said. "Four hundred and twenty-two yards rushing. You ain't winning, Three hundred yards, you're not winning, 250 you're not winning. It's not capable. Total offense, 140 yards, you're not winning. They had 587 yards of total offense; you're not winning with that. Special teams gave up a fake punt as well as a blocked punt; you're not winning. So all three phases, we got our butts kicked."

Tomorrow's Top 25 Today: Ole Miss jumps Oregon, BYU cracks top 10 in college football rankings Chip Patterson

Colorado's postseason hopes are over unless the Buffaloes can win three of their final four games in Big 12 play against Arizona, West Virginia, Arizona State and Kansas State.

"We ain't thinking about no bowl right now, we're thinking about this moment," Sanders said. "Let's grade this moment, let's figure out why this happened and let's make sure with precaution that it doesn't happen again, but let's identify why. Let's identify the why first. What about this play, why? Who was that, what about that play, why? Why can't we get the ball off, why?

"I need to know all these whys before we can move on and even think about something down the street. I'm not a down-the-street thinker, I'm a now guy."

Sanders said there was no excuse for Colorado's Week 9 performance judging by how well the team practiced in preparation for the Utes. None of that attention to detail showed up on gameday and the Buffaloes were embarrassed as a result.