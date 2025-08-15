Deion Sanders, Tim Tebow headline AP All-Time All-America team, honoring 100 years of college football greats
Barry Sanders, Charles Woodson and Ed Reed were also among those selected
The annual Associated Press All-America team tradition turns 100 with the 2025 college football season, and to celebrate the centennial, the AP constructed a pair of all-time teams honoring the greatest players to step foot on the college gridiron. Legends like Tim Tebow, Barry Sanders, Deion Sanders and Ed Reed headline the AP All-Time All-America first team, and past award winners and national champions round out the honorees in a star-studded roster.
Qualified players must have been AP first-team All-Americans at least once in their careers. Professional accolades were not considered in the process. A dozen AP college football writers participated in the voting effort and selected players across generations and eras to best represent the top All-Americans at their respective positions throughout the last century.
Ohio State and Pittsburgh are the most well-represented programs on the first team with three selections apiece, and both schools boasted a second-team honoree, to boot. The Big Ten has the most first-team picks of any conference with seven (excluding players whose programs joined the league after their careers). The SEC finished second on that leaderboard.
Tebow is the first-team selection at the quarterback spot and represents one of five Heisman Trophy winners on the squad. Of the 25 players on the first team, 21 are already in the College Football Hall of Fame, two are on the ballot and two are not yet far enough removed from their careers to be eligible.
First team offense
|Position
|Player
|Team
|All-American Year(s)
QB
Tim Tebow
2007
RB
Barry Sanders
1988
RB
Herschel Walker
1980-81-82
WR
Randy Moss
1997
WR
Larry Fitzgerald
Pittsburgh
2003
TE
Brock Bowers
Georgia
2023
OT
Orlando Pace
Ohio State
1995-96
OT
Bill Fralic
Pittsburgh
1982-83-84
OG
John Hannah
1972
OG
Jim Parker
Ohio State
1956
OC
Chuck Bednarik
1947-48
AP
Johnny Rodgers
1972
K
Sebastian Janikowski
1998-99
First team defense
|Position
|Player
|Team
|All-American Year(s)
DE
Hugh Green
Pittsburgh
1978-79-80
DE
Randy White
1974
DT
Ndamukong Suh
Nebraska
2009
DT
Bronko Nagurski
1929
LB
Dick Butkus
1964
LB
Derrick Thomas
Alabama
1988
LB
Chris Spielman
Ohio State
1986-87
CB
Charles Woodson
1996-97
CB
Deion Sanders
Florida State
1987-88
S
Ronnie Lott
1980
S
Ed Reed
2000-01
P
Tory Taylor
2023
Second team offense
|Position
|Player
|Team
|All-American Year(s)
QB
Vince Young
2005
RB
Archie Griffin
Ohio State
1974-75
RB
Tony Dorsett
Pittsburgh
1976
WR
Alabama
2020
WR
Desmond Howard
Michigan
1991
TE
Keith Jackson
1986-87
OT
Jonathan Ogden
1995
OT
Bryant McKinnie
Miami
2001
OG
Brad Budde
USC
1979
OG
1927
OC
Dave Rimington
Nebraska
1981-82
AP
Tim Brown
Notre Dame
1986-87
K
Martin Gramatica
1997
Second team defense
|Position
|Player
|Team
|All-American Year(s)
DE
Bubba Smith
1996
DE
Bruce Smith
1984
DT
LeeRoy Selmon
Oklahoma
1975
DT
Warren Sapp
Miami
1994
LB
Jerry Robinson
UCLA
1976-77-78
LB
Brian Bosworth
Oklahoma
1985-86
LB
Lawrence Taylor
1980
CB
Champ Bailey
Georgia
1998
CB
Tyrann Mathieu
2011
S
Bennie Blades
Miami
1986-87
S
Al Brosky
Illinois
1951
P
Reggie Roby
Iowa
1981