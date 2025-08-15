The annual Associated Press All-America team tradition turns 100 with the 2025 college football season, and to celebrate the centennial, the AP constructed a pair of all-time teams honoring the greatest players to step foot on the college gridiron. Legends like Tim Tebow, Barry Sanders, Deion Sanders and Ed Reed headline the AP All-Time All-America first team, and past award winners and national champions round out the honorees in a star-studded roster.

Qualified players must have been AP first-team All-Americans at least once in their careers. Professional accolades were not considered in the process. A dozen AP college football writers participated in the voting effort and selected players across generations and eras to best represent the top All-Americans at their respective positions throughout the last century.

Ohio State and Pittsburgh are the most well-represented programs on the first team with three selections apiece, and both schools boasted a second-team honoree, to boot. The Big Ten has the most first-team picks of any conference with seven (excluding players whose programs joined the league after their careers). The SEC finished second on that leaderboard.

Tebow is the first-team selection at the quarterback spot and represents one of five Heisman Trophy winners on the squad. Of the 25 players on the first team, 21 are already in the College Football Hall of Fame, two are on the ballot and two are not yet far enough removed from their careers to be eligible.

First team offense

Position Player Team All-American Year(s) QB Tim Tebow Florida 2007 RB Barry Sanders Oklahoma State 1988 RB Herschel Walker Georgia 1980-81-82 WR Randy Moss Marshall 1997 WR Larry Fitzgerald Pittsburgh 2003 TE Brock Bowers Georgia 2023 OT Orlando Pace Ohio State 1995-96 OT Bill Fralic Pittsburgh 1982-83-84 OG John Hannah Alabama 1972 OG Jim Parker Ohio State 1956 OC Chuck Bednarik Penn 1947-48 AP Johnny Rodgers Nebraska 1972 K Sebastian Janikowski Florida State 1998-99

First team defense

Position Player Team All-American Year(s) DE Hugh Green Pittsburgh 1978-79-80 DE Randy White Maryland 1974 DT Ndamukong Suh Nebraska 2009 DT Bronko Nagurski Minnesota 1929 LB Dick Butkus Illinois 1964 LB Derrick Thomas Alabama 1988 LB Chris Spielman Ohio State 1986-87 CB Charles Woodson Michigan 1996-97 CB Deion Sanders Florida State 1987-88 S Ronnie Lott USC 1980 S Ed Reed Miami 2000-01 P Tory Taylor Iowa 2023

Second team offense

Position Player Team All-American Year(s) QB Vince Young Texas 2005 RB Archie Griffin Ohio State 1974-75 RB Tony Dorsett Pittsburgh 1976 WR DeVonta Smith Alabama 2020 WR Desmond Howard Michigan 1991 TE Keith Jackson Oklahoma 1986-87 OT Jonathan Ogden UCLA 1995 OT Bryant McKinnie Miami 2001 OG Brad Budde USC 1979 OG John Smith Notre Dame 1927 OC Dave Rimington Nebraska 1981-82 AP Tim Brown Notre Dame 1986-87 K Martin Gramatica Kansas State 1997

Second team defense