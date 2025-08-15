NCAA Football: Florida State at Florida
The annual Associated Press All-America team tradition turns 100 with the 2025 college football season, and to celebrate the centennial, the AP constructed a pair of all-time teams honoring the greatest players to step foot on the college gridiron. Legends like Tim Tebow, Barry Sanders, Deion Sanders and Ed Reed headline the AP All-Time All-America first team, and past award winners and national champions round out the honorees in a star-studded roster.

Qualified players must have been AP first-team All-Americans at least once in their careers. Professional accolades were not considered in the process. A dozen AP college football writers participated in the voting effort and selected players across generations and eras to best represent the top All-Americans at their respective positions throughout the last century.

Ohio State and Pittsburgh are the most well-represented programs on the first team with three selections apiece, and both schools boasted a second-team honoree, to boot. The Big Ten has the most first-team picks of any conference with seven (excluding players whose programs joined the league after their careers). The SEC finished second on that leaderboard.

Tebow is the first-team selection at the quarterback spot and represents one of five Heisman Trophy winners on the squad. Of the 25 players on the first team, 21 are already in the College Football Hall of Fame, two are on the ballot and two are not yet far enough removed from their careers to be eligible.

First team offense

PositionPlayerTeamAll-American Year(s)

QB

Tim Tebow

Florida

2007

RB

Barry Sanders

Oklahoma State

1988

RB

Herschel Walker

Georgia

1980-81-82

WR

Randy Moss

Marshall

1997

WR

Larry Fitzgerald

Pittsburgh

2003

TE

Brock Bowers

Georgia

2023

OT

Orlando Pace

Ohio State

1995-96

OT

Bill Fralic

Pittsburgh

1982-83-84

OG

John Hannah

Alabama

1972

OG

Jim Parker

Ohio State

1956

OC

Chuck Bednarik

Penn

1947-48

AP

Johnny Rodgers

Nebraska

1972

K

Sebastian Janikowski

Florida State

1998-99

First team defense

PositionPlayerTeamAll-American Year(s)

DE

Hugh Green

Pittsburgh

1978-79-80

DE

Randy White

Maryland

1974

DT

Ndamukong Suh

Nebraska

2009

DT

Bronko Nagurski

Minnesota

1929

LB

Dick Butkus

Illinois

1964

LB

Derrick Thomas

Alabama

1988

LB

Chris Spielman

Ohio State

1986-87

CB

Charles Woodson

Michigan

1996-97

CB

Deion Sanders

Florida State

1987-88

S

Ronnie Lott

USC

1980

S

Ed Reed

Miami

2000-01

P

Tory Taylor

Iowa

2023

Second team offense

PositionPlayerTeamAll-American Year(s)

QB

Vince Young

Texas

2005

RB

Archie Griffin

Ohio State

1974-75

RB

Tony Dorsett

Pittsburgh

1976

WR

DeVonta Smith

Alabama

2020

WR

Desmond Howard

Michigan

1991

TE

Keith Jackson

Oklahoma

1986-87

OT

Jonathan Ogden

UCLA

1995

OT

Bryant McKinnie

Miami

2001

OG

Brad Budde

USC

1979

OG

John Smith

Notre Dame

1927

OC

Dave Rimington

Nebraska

1981-82

AP

Tim Brown

Notre Dame

1986-87

K

Martin Gramatica

Kansas State

1997

Second team defense

PositionPlayerTeamAll-American Year(s)

DE

Bubba Smith

Michigan State

1996

DE

Bruce Smith

Virginia Tech

1984

DT

LeeRoy Selmon

Oklahoma

1975

DT

Warren Sapp

Miami

1994

LB

Jerry Robinson

UCLA

1976-77-78

LB

Brian Bosworth

Oklahoma

1985-86

LB

Lawrence Taylor

North Carolina

1980

CB

Champ Bailey

Georgia

1998

CB

Tyrann Mathieu

LSU

2011

S

Bennie Blades

Miami

1986-87

S

Al Brosky

Illinois

1951

P

Reggie Roby

Iowa

1981