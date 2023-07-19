Deion Sanders will not be in attendance at Pac-12 Media Day on Friday in Las Vegas due foot surgery the first-year Colorado coach is scheduled to undergo on Thursday, the school announced Wednesday. Buffaloes defensive coordinator Charles Kelly will take Sanders' place at the event.

"Following my Dr's recommendations and will be going in for another procedure," Sanders wrote on Instagram. "Unfortunately this means I will not be in attendance of Pac-12 media day BUT this will ensure I am back on my feet for the start of fall camp. Good day and God bless #CoachPrime @cubuffsfootball."

While the details surrounding Sanders' upcoming follow-up procedure are unclear, it's the latest in a series of medical procedures for the Colorado coach. Sanders has dealt with blood-flow problems dating back to his time coaching at Jackson State, where he missed three games with the Tigers in Fall 2021 after he had his left big toe and second toe amputated. His initial procedure was aimed at fixing a dislocated toe.

In June, Sanders successfully underwent emergency surgery to repair blood clots in his legs. That emergency surgery came after multiple doctors reportedly feared Sanders could develop a more serious condition that would force a potential foot amputation if ongoing blood flow issues were not resolved.

Sanders, in a YouTube video earlier this offseason, detailed the symptoms of his ailing foot, hinting that more serious steps to resolve the issue could be taken before the 2023 season begins.

"I don't have feeling in the bottom of my foot, at all" Sanders told his doctors. "I just want to know what we can do because I want to do it this summer. Because, when we get rolling, I'm not going to have time to do it."

The Buffaloes kick off the Sanders era Saturday, Sept. 2 on the road at defending national runner-up TCU, completing a home-and-home series with the Horned Frogs the began in Boulder, Colorado, one year ago. The Buffaloes' first home game under Sanders comes Sept. 9 against longtime former conference foe Nebraska.