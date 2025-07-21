Deion Sanders stayed out of the public space and away from the Colorado football program for much of the offseason amid health concerns, and while he has not indicated what exactly the issue is, he provided an update in a video his son, Deion Sanders Jr., uploaded over the weekend. Sanders said in a brief update, seemingly in a voiceover on top of the video, that he is not yet fully recovered from the issue.

Sanders made the comment before he stepped into an ice bath with his daughter, Shelomi Sanders. He was visibly active in the video, shooting a basketball and resting after a tennis workout and 1.3-mile "run-walk" with his daughter.

"You know I'm still going through something," Sanders said before he stepped into the ice bath. "I ain't all the way recovered."

During his time away from the public sphere this spring, Sanders reportedly missed a speaking engagement and said in May that he lost about 14 pounds. In the past, Sanders has battled blood clots, had emergency surgery in 2023 and had two toes amputated in 2021. It is unclear whether the latest issues are related to the previous ailments.

Sanders spent his recovery time at his home in Texas and previously said he would provide an update upon his return to campus at Colorado. When asked about his situation at Big 12 Media Days, he shot down a question from The Athletic's David Ubben.

"Athletic, sometimes y'all be on that bulljunk, so I'm really not gonna tell you much," Sanders said. "You know that. But I'm not gonna talk about my health. I'm here to talk about my team."

Colorado athletic director Rick George later told Ubben that he expected Sanders on campus "in a week or two, probably." That timeline would suggest Sanders could be in Boulder any day.

When he does arrive at the team facilities, Sanders will embark on the first season of a new era at Colorado. Gone are sons Shedeur and Shilo Sanders, as well as reigning Heisman Trophy winner Travis Hunter. A competitive quarterback battle between true freshman Julian Lewis and incoming transfer Kaidon Salter is the top storyline in next month's training camp, and the result should go a long way in determining how Sanders will fare without the players around which he initially built his program.