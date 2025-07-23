Deion Sanders is noticeably absent at Colorado throughout much of the offseason due to ongoing health issues. But he showed up at the start of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers training camp Wednesday, likely to check on his son Shilo Sanders, who signed as an undrafted rookie free agent. The Buffaloes third-year coach hasn't been forthcoming about his condition but recently admitted he is still not fully recovered.

Although Sanders was recently present for Big 12 Media Days in Frisco, Texas, he reportedly missed a scheduled speaking event and revealed in May that he lost roughly 14 pounds. His health struggles are well-documented, including a history of blood clots, emergency surgery in 2023, and the amputation of two toes in 2021. It remains unclear if his current health concerns are connected to these prior issues.

Sanders was seen talking with Buccaneers coach Todd Bowles Wednesday morning.

It's been exactly two weeks since Sanders shared his last public update at Big 12 Media Days, spending his recovery at home in Texas and promising to provide more information once back on Colorado's campus. When asked about his health by The Athletic's David Ubben, Sanders dismissed the question.

"Athletic, sometimes y'all be on that bulljunk, so I'm really not gonna tell you much," Sanders said. "You know that. But I'm not gonna talk about my health. I'm here to talk about my team."

Colorado athletic director Rick George later told Ubben he expected Sanders to return to campus "in a week or two, probably," which means Sanders should be arriving in Boulder any day now. The Buffaloes are scheduled to begin training camp next week with the 2025 season opener set for Aug. 29 against Georgia Tech.

This marks one of the few years since their peewee football days that Sanders is not coaching either of his sons, Shilo or Shedeur Sanders -- the latter having been drafted by the Cleveland Browns in the fifth round of the 2025 NFL Draft.