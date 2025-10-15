Two of the better teams in Conference USA clash when the Delaware Blue Hens battle the Jacksonville State Gamecocks on Wednesday night. Delaware is coming off a 27-24 loss to Western Kentucky on Oct. 3, while Jacksonville State held off Sam Houston State 29-27 on Thursday. The Blue Hens (3-2, 1-1 C-USA), who are in their first year in the conference, are 1-1 on the road this season. The Gamecocks (3-3, 2-0 C-USA), who have a plus-16 point differential, are 2-0 on their home field in 2025.

Kickoff from AmFirst Stadium in Jacksonville, Ala., is at 7 p.m. ET. Delaware leads the all-time series 2-0. The Blue Hens are 3-point favorites in the latest Delaware vs. Jacksonville State odds, while the over/under for total points scored is 57.5 via SportsLine consensus. Before making any Delaware vs. Jacksonville State picks, check out the college football predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The model simulates every FBS game 10,000 times. Since its inception, it has generated a betting profit of well over $2,000 for $100 players on its top-rated college spread football picks, and is a profitable 39-27 combined on money-line and over/under college football picks since the beginning of 2024. Anybody following its college football betting picks at sportsbooks and on betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Delaware vs. Jacksonville State. You can visit SportsLine now to see the picks. Here are the FBS college football odds and trends for Jacksonville State vs. Delaware:

Delaware vs. Jacksonville State spread Delaware -2.5 at DraftKings Sportsbook Delaware vs. Jacksonville State over/under 57.5 points Delaware vs. Jacksonville State money line Delaware -144, Jacksonville State +121 Delaware vs. Jacksonville State picks See picks at SportsLine Delaware vs. Jacksonville State streaming Fubo (Try for free)

Why Delaware can cover

The Blue Hens' offense is led by junior quarterback Nick Minicucci. In five games this season, he has completed 120 of 186 passes (64.5%) for 1,379 yards and eight touchdowns with three interceptions. He has also carried 51 times for 128 yards (2.5 average) and seven touchdowns. In the loss to Western Kentucky, he completed 28 of 45 passes for 314 yards and one interception, while rushing 12 times for 55 yards and three touchdowns.

Minicucci's top target in the passing game is senior wide receiver Kyre Duplessis. Duplessis is in his first year in the program after three seasons at Coastal Carolina. In five games, he leads the team with 22 receptions for 340 yards (15.5 average) and two touchdowns. In a 44-41 overtime win over Connecticut, he caught nine passes for 161 yards (17.9 average) and one touchdown.

Why Jacksonville State can cover

Freshman Caden Creel has taken over at quarterback for the Gamecocks. In the win over Sam Houston State, he completed 13 of 17 passes for 129 yards, while rushing 24 times for 132 yards and one touchdown. For the season, he has completed 25 of 37 passes (67.6%) for 270 yards and one touchdown with two interceptions. He has also carried 57 times for 381 yards (6.7 average) and three touchdowns.

Junior running back Cam Cook powers the ground attack. In six games, he has carried 142 times for 832 yards (5.9 average) and seven touchdowns. He also has caught 13 passes for 140 yards (10.8 average). In the win over Sam Houston State, he carried 31 times for 218 yards (7.0 average) and two touchdowns. He had 195 yards rushing and two touchdowns on 29 carries in a 34-24 win over Liberty on Sept. 6.

How to make Delaware vs. Jacksonville State picks

SportsLine's model is going Under on the total, projecting 55 combined points. It also says one side of the spread hits in well over 70% of simulations. You can only get the pick at SportsLine.

