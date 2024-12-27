Former NFL All-Pro DeSean Jackson has been hired as the next coach at Delaware State, the university announced. Jackson, an All-American wideout at Cal from 2005 to 2007, expressed a desire to become a coach at an HBCU program upon his hiring.

"The opportunity for me to help write another chapter here at DSU is a once-in-a-lifetime moment consistent with my journey as a young boy finding his way to manhood through mentorship, accountability, achievement, and discipline," Jackson said in a statment. "If we build that kind of culture at Delaware State University, we will attract the right talent and radically change the trajectory of this program. I cannot wait to get started." Amazon Prime will release a documentary on Jackson's life this fall.

Delaware State plays in the FCS as part of the MEAC, one of the two big Division I HBCU conferences. The Hornets have struggled in recent years and only won one conference championship since 1991. Former coach Lee Hull was fired after going 2-21 in two seasons, and the last three coaches have combined for a 22-84 record.

Jackson is just the latest NFL star to become a college football coach without any prior college experience at that level. Former Virginia Tech, Falcons and Eagles star Michael Vick agreed last week to take over at Norfolk State, only 30 minutes away from his hometown of Newport News, Virginia.

Deion Sanders is arguably the most high-profile hire to join the college ranks without previous coaching experience at that level. Sanders led Jackson State to a 27-6 record in three seasons before taking over at Colorado. Tennessee State coach Eddie George also led his program to its first FCS playoffs appearance since 2013 in his fourth season.

And though he is among the greatest coaches at any level, Bill Belichick recently became the coach at North Carolina despite not having any college coaching experience.

Jackson retired from the NFL in November 2023 after 15 seasons and three All-Pro selections. He holds pro records for most career touchdowns of 60-plus (26) and 80-plus (5) yards while posting more than 11,000 yards receiving.