The agent of Demond Williams Jr. said Thursday that he is ending his representation of the former Washington quarterback, citing "philosophical differences." Doug Hendrickson, the executive vice president of talent management company Wasserman, announced the move in the wake of Williams' decision to enter the transfer portal after he initially signed a new deal to return to Washington.

Sources tell CBS Sports' Matt Zenitz that Williams initiated his portal process without consulting his agents. The contract Williams signed with Washington for next season was worth around $4.5 million.

"I have made the decision to end my representation of Demond Williams Jr. effective immediately due to philosophical differences," Hendrickson wrote in a statement. "Demond is an incredible talent and we wish him and his family the best in their future endeavors."

Hendrickson also represents current Washington coach Jedd Fisch, who is preparing for his third season with the Huskies. Washington is expected to pursue all legal avenues to enforce Williams' contract, according to ESPN.

Sources tell CBS Sports that the Big Ten is also planning on fighting Williams' decision to transfer. The Big Ten's athletic directors have met to discuss the situation. Williams has retained Florida-based attorney Darren Heitner as legal counsel.

"We have no public comment at this time. Updates will be provided as appropriate." Heitner wrote on social media.

Someone new to Williams' camp is Cordell Landers, CBS Sports confirmed. Landers was also at the center of quarterback Nico Iamaleava's public split from Tennessee last spring. Iamaleava entered the transfer portal after going through spring practice with the Vols and eventually enrolled at UCLA. Landers denied any involvement with Williams, per ESPN.

LSU is the main school connected to Williams in industry circles if he goes through with his plans to transfer. The Tigers are in search of a new quarterback after Ole Miss star Trinidad Chambliss elected to remain with the Rebels instead of following former coach Lane Kiffin to Baton Rouge. Chambliss is still pursuing a waiver for an extra year of eligibility.

Williams, who is the No. 6 overall prospect and No. 4 quarterback in 247Sports' Transfer Rankings, threw for 3,065 yards and 25 touchdowns in his first full season as Washington's starter. He also logged 611 yards and six touchdowns on the ground. Williams initially committed to Kiffin and Ole Miss in 2023 before changing course and signing with Arizona when Fisch was coach of the Wildcats. Williams then followed Fisch to Washington when he took the Huskies' job in 2024.