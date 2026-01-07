Washington star quarterback Demond Williams Jr. announced that he was entering the transfer portal on Tuesday night. Williams will have a do-not-contact tag when he officially enters. In a post shared to social media, Williams thanked Washington coaches, teammates and fans before announcing his departure.

"I have to do what is best for me and my future," Williams wrote. After much thought and prayer, I will be entering the transfer portal."

News of Williams' intention to enter the portal comes just days after the star QB signed a new deal to return to Washington for the 2026 season. The Huskies are prepping to pursue any and all legal avenues to enforce the terms of that contract, according to ESPN.

Sources tell CBS Sports' Matt Zentiz and Chris Hummer that LSU will be one of the teams to watch as Williams explores other options in the portal. The Tigers do have a need at quarterback, especially after Ole Miss quarterback Trinidad Chambliss chose to remain with the Rebels instead of following Lane Kiffin to Baton Rouge should he be granted a waiver for an extra year of eligibility that's still pending.

One of the best available playmakers hits open market

As a sophomore in 2025, Williams ranked sixth in the Big Ten with 3,065 passing yards, and his 25 touchdown passes ranked fourth. He also showed off his mobility with 611 yards and six touchdowns on the ground. Williams did all that while leading Washington to a 9-4 record, which included a win over Boise State in the LA Bowl.

Coming out of high school in Arizona, Williams was a four-star recruit and the No. 19 quarterback in the 2024 signing class, according to 247Sports. Although Williams didn't start for most of his true freshman season, he did play in every game before starting starting in the final two. His skill was evident, and he built upon that with a big 2025 season.

In 26 games with the Huskies, Williams completed 71.5% of his throws for 4,009 yards, 33 touchdowns and nine interceptions while adding 893 yards and eight touchdowns on the ground.

Behind Williams, the Huskies don't have a ton of experience at quarterback. The only other quarterback to attempt a pass for the Huskies this past season was Tulane transfer Kai Horton, who completed four of seven passes for 13 yards.