Derek Mason, Brian Kelly continue public war of words over 'bad football' comment
Kelly was unhappy with defensive players cutting in Notre Dame's win against Vanderbilt
Brian Kelly was unhappy with some of the technique used by Vanderbilt's defenders in Notre Dame's win on Saturday. So much so that he brought his gripes to the attention of reporters during Tuesday's media availability.
Kelly said that Vanderbilt was practicing "bad football" as complimented by the play of tight end Alize Mack, noting that he dealt with defenders cutting him throughout the game.
"He was getting cut maliciously by their defensive end," Kelly said on Tuesday. "That's bad football. It's legal, but it's bad football. It's just bad football and I have no problem saying it.
"You know, we're so concerned about frontal cuts and we got a defensive end chopping him on every play, and he hung in there every play, was digging him out, blocking in line. None of the stuff that people see."
SEC Network's Cole Cubelic shared cut-ups of the plays that Kelly was referencing on Twitter, where you can see the Vanderbilt defender Mack is assigned to block going low on the tight end.
Derek Mason responded to Kelly on Wednesday during the SEC teleconference.
"I don't really care much about Brian Kelly's comments about football," Mason said. "When you go back and watch that game, from the holding to the post chops by Notre Dame, I thought it was bad football on their part. What it comes down to is the game gets played on the football field. Nowadays, we're asking defensive players to raise the target, lower the target, hit with their eyes up. All of these things are really a part of football.
"So Brian Kelly can take his comments and keep moving. If he's got something personal with me, he can come see me."
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top Week 4 college football expert picks
Barrett Sallee went 28-18 on his best bets at SportsLine last season
-
Week 4 College football odds, top picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every Week 4 game 10,000 times with surprising...
-
UCF freshman LB suspended indefinitely
Demetrius Mayes has not yet taken the field for the Knights in 2018
-
College football DFS: Best DK lineups
SportsLine's Mike McClure, a DFS pro with more than $1M in winnings, gives optimal lineup...
-
TCU's defense gets another showcase game
On Saturday, TCU will try to beat Texas with a bunch of guys the Longhorns didn't want
-
CFB Week 4 upset alerts
Which ranked teams need to be on the lookout in Week 4?