Derek Mason, Brian Kelly continue public war of words over 'bad football' comment

Brian Kelly was unhappy with some of the technique used by Vanderbilt's defenders in Notre Dame's win on Saturday. So much so that he brought his gripes to the attention of reporters during Tuesday's media availability.

Kelly said that Vanderbilt was practicing "bad football" as complimented by the play of tight end Alize Mack, noting that he dealt with defenders cutting him throughout the game.

"He was getting cut maliciously by their defensive end," Kelly said on Tuesday. "That's bad football. It's legal, but it's bad football. It's just bad football and I have no problem saying it.

"You know, we're so concerned about frontal cuts and we got a defensive end chopping him on every play, and he hung in there every play, was digging him out, blocking in line. None of the stuff that people see."

SEC Network's Cole Cubelic shared cut-ups of the plays that Kelly was referencing on Twitter, where you can see the Vanderbilt defender Mack is assigned to block going low on the tight end.

These are the plays Brian Kelly is upset with....



There was one more on the TE & two more on pulling guards I couldn’t find online. pic.twitter.com/jPvArpCuHa — Cole Cubelic (@colecubelic) September 19, 2018

Derek Mason responded to Kelly on Wednesday during the SEC teleconference.

"I don't really care much about Brian Kelly's comments about football," Mason said. "When you go back and watch that game, from the holding to the post chops by Notre Dame, I thought it was bad football on their part. What it comes down to is the game gets played on the football field. Nowadays, we're asking defensive players to raise the target, lower the target, hit with their eyes up. All of these things are really a part of football.

"So Brian Kelly can take his comments and keep moving. If he's got something personal with me, he can come see me."