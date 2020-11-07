The No. 2 overall safety in the 2021 recruiting class will likely be announcing his choice between a trio of traditional powers shortly. Derrick Davis Jr. is slated to make his commitment on Saturday, choosing from a list of finalists that includes LSU, Ohio State and Penn State.

Davis is considered the No. 53 overall prospect in the 2021 class, according to the 247Sports Composite rankings. The 6-foot-1, 194-pound safety from the Pittsburgh suburb of Monroeville told 247Sports that he's already made his decision, noting that "life on an off campus really stood out as part of my decision."

Since starting as a freshman at Gateway High School, Davis has been on the radar of Power Five schools, with nearby Pittsburgh the first to offer a scholarship. Davis is considered a potential future second or third-round NFL Draft pick, according to 247Sports national recruiting analyst Brian Dohn.

"Safety build with body type to carry 210 pounds," Dohn wrote. "Physical, tough and plays nasty. Has man-cover ability. Mentality to play in box and runs well enough to play free safety. Nickel ability. Capable blitzer. Instinctual player who tracks ball well. Good change of direction. Strong on jams and re-routes well. Shows good acceleration and closing speed. Strong tackler. Must continue to add upper body strength. Refining back pedal and adding hip flexibility important. Ability to play for elite program as true freshman. Second day NFL draft pick potential."

247Sports experts are split on whether Davis will commit to LSU or Penn State as the 247Sports Crystal Ball has analysis guessing both sides of Davis' decision.