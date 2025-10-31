Delaware State defeated Norfolk State, 27-20, in a MEAC clash Thursday night as two NFL greats squared off against each other on the sideline. Former Philadelphia Eagles teammates DeSean Jackson and Michael Vick went head-to-head as coaches at Lincoln Financial Field, the Eagles' home stadium, in the neutral-site HBCU showdown that garnered a crowd of more than 47,000 fans.

Vick's Spartans held a 6-3 lead in the second quarter, but Jackson and the Hornets responded with 16 unanswered points to build a two-possession advantage. Both sides scored two touchdowns in a high-scoring fourth quarter, and they had an explosive play apiece in that final frame with Norfolk State finding the end zone on a 70-yard JJ Evans pass and Delaware State responding with a 76-yard James Jones run.

"To be able to get this opportunity to play at a stadium like this where me and Mike Vick called home for 20 years, just the things we accomplished on this field, it was surreal," Jackson said after Delaware State's victory. "We had seven games before this, and every game it was hard not to think about this game."

Jackson and Vick shared a moment together after the game went final, embracing each other at midfield to cap off an unforgettable night for the former teammates.

"I've watched coaches shake hands at midfield after games," Vick said. "This time it was me and one of my best friends. I never thought I'd be looking across the field watching him coach, and I know vice versa for him. So it was just a really cool moment, surreal moment. You just never know what life's going to put in front of you."

Jackson, Vick latest ex-NFL stars to lead HBCU programs

Delaware State and Norfolk State were set to meet in this conference battle before they hired their legendary coaches. When Jackson and Vick signed on with their respective schools last offseason, they worked with the Eagles to move the game to Philadelphia. It was a project Eagles chief operating officer Frank Gumienny said the team was "thrilled" to be a part of.

Both coaches are in their first years with their programs. Delaware State's win has Jackson off to a roaring start at 6-3, while Vick has had a rougher go of things with a 1-8 start at Norfolk State. Jackson's six wins are the most for a Delaware State coach since 2012. Norfolk State, meanwhile, already clinched a fourth consecutive losing season.

"I'm just proud of both of us," said Jackson. "We're in a position where we're inspiring change in young men's lives at HBCUs. It don't get no better than that. The wins and losses, we all want to win. We put so much work into winning. But just that moment when you see a brother, you see how great he's doing, I can't say I feel bad for him, but I just hope it translates to wins for him because he deserves it."

Jackson and Vick are the latest ex-NFL stars to coach at HBCUs, joining the likes of Deion Sanders (Jackson State) and Eddie George (Tennessee State). Jackson spent three seasons at Jackson State before landing at Colorado, where he is now in his third season. George is in his first year at Bowling Green following a four-year stint at Tennessee State.