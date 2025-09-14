UCLA fired coach DeShaun Foster only three games into his second season, the program announced on Sunday. Foster, a former All-American running back with the Bruins, finishes his tenure with a 5-10 record, including 3-6 in Big Ten matchups.

The Bruins were coming off of a 35-10 loss to New Mexico on Friday, one of the lowest moments in program history. A source within the program viewed New Mexico as a winnable game and a chance for Foster to get things turned around heading into a bye week before their conference schedule and another seemingly winnable game vs. Northwestern. Instead, they gave up 298 yards rushing in a devastating loss.

Now, UCLA is at serious risk of becoming the first power conference team since 2015 to go 0-12. The Bruins have given up 108 points in three games under second-year defensive coordinator Ikaika Malloe. UCLA special assistant to the head coach Tim Skipper was elevated to interim coach, the second straight year he held such a role after working as interim coach at Fresno State following the health resignation of Jeff Tedford.

"I want to extend my sincere appreciation to DeShaun for his contributions to UCLA Football over the course of many years, first as a Hall of Fame student-athlete, then as an assistant coach and finally as head coach," UCLA athletic director Martin Jarmond said in a statement. "He was named to this role at a challenging ime of the year, on the cusp of a move to a new conference and he embraced it, putting his heart into moving the program forward. His legacy and love for this university are firmly established. He is a Bruin for life, and we wish him, his wife, Charity, and their family the best."

Foster was hired as UCLA's coach in 2024 after former coach Chip Kelly left to take the offensive coordinator role at Ohio State in February. Because of the late cycle, there were few options readily available for the Bruins, so they turned to the program legend. He served as running backs coach with the Bruins from 2017-23. He had formally left UCLA to take a job in the NFL, but returned when he was named head coach.

UCLA enters a bye week before traveling to play Northwestern on Sept. 27. The Bruins have three games against ranked opponents left on the schedule, including games against No. 1 Ohio State and No. 2 Penn State.