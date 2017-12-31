Deshaun Watson offered Alabama's Jalen Hurts advice ahead of the Sugar Bowl

While Alabama may be 1-1 against Clemson in the College Football Playoff, its quarterback is 0-1. Jalen Hurts started for the Tide in last year's title game, a 35-31 loss to the Tigers, but he wasn't in Tuscaloosa the year before when Alabama beat the Tigers to win a national title.

So it would only make sense that Hurts would be looking for advice on how to beat Clemson before the teams meet in Monday's Sugar Bowl, and who did he look to for it? The quarterback of the Clemson team that beat him: Deshaun Watson.

Hurts told reporters that he developed a relationship with Watson following last season's title game and that Watson told him not to hold back.

"Deshaun's done what I'm trying to do," Hurts said via ESPN. "So I hit him up, and we had a really good conversation, and he had some really good advice for me and told me how he overcame it. I took what he told me and tried to apply it."

"He told me to be fearless and go get it. He recognized the dog mentality in me, the 'it' factor in me. That's how we compare and, I think, the reason we connected."

Watson is remembered for leading Clemson on a game-winning drive to beat Alabama last season, but Hurts had some key moments in the game as well. In fact, had it not been for the freshman QB leading Alabama on a touchdown drive and scoring on a 30-yard touchdown run with two minutes left, Watson wouldn't have had to have that final drive to win the game. Still, even though Hurts had that huge play in the fourth quarter, he struggled most of the night, completing only 13 of his 31 passes for 131 yards. So Hurts won't only be looking for revenge against Clemson, but to prove he can be every bit as good as Deshaun Watson was for Clemson.