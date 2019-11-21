Despite its dominance, Clemson has become an afterthought, but the reigning champs are gearing up

The reigning national champions were mentioned just five times on Tuesday night's College Football Playoff Rankings teleconference. Once was during a conversation about the conundrum the Orange Bowl faces if there is no other ACC team in the CFP Rankings. The other mentions were mostly in passing as some ran through the list of teams at the top.

It was a little surprising to be less than 20 days from Selection Sunday and hear this as the closest thing uttered as analysis of undefeated No. 3 Clemson:

"LSU remains impressive with its powerful offense," CFP Selection Committee chairman Rob Mullens said in his opening remarks. "They have three wins against teams in the top 25. Ohio State is strong on both sides of the ball. They've made a statement all year long. Clemson, too, has been dominant all season."

In the wake of LSU taking down Alabama, Tua Tagovailoa's season-ending injury, Ryan Day rolling with Ohio State in his first full season, and not one but three Power Five coaching jobs already being available, much of college football has reduced the 11-0 Tigers to an afterthought.

Oh yeah, Clemson has also been dominant.

Mullens doesn't owe a detailed profile breakdown to every team. He's answering the questions posed by the media and trying his best to reflect the collective thinking of the 13 individuals on the committee. But the conversations in that room and on that call were not dissimilar to those shared by fans across the country.

Clemson being reduced to a footnote in the playoff conversation ignores an elite roster, a potential all-time coach and yet another iteration of a championship-contending Tigers team that could represent history in the making.

Consider this a warning for the rest of the month: Spend too much time chasing coaching rumors and playoff hypotheticals, and you might miss out on catching a glimpse of the eventual national champions.

'Championship phase'

The fallout from an upset scare at North Carolina brought the R.O.Y. Bus back into our lives and really drew national attention to one of Dabo's greatest hits. Well let's add another one to your list because this is the time of year that we get to hear about the "championship phase." The messaging is fantastic for getting the team focused heading into the postseason, but it also represents a full-season mentality that has helped make the Tigers one of the most successful program of the playoff era.

No other staff in the country has more playoff experience coaching together than that at Clemson. They have become masters of the 15-game schedule and understanding the benchmarks you want to hit along the way. Clemson's staff knows that championships aren't won in September and October, so they use that time to build out depth and chemistry and prepare for their "championship phase."

"We're kind of clicking into November now, and that is what we call our 'championship phase,'" Swinney explained at the start of the month, pointing to the series of team goals that unfold with division championship, "state championship" and the ACC championship all decided over a series of weeks.

"It's an exciting time. I'm proud of our team, I really am," he added. "Defensively, this is the best we have been in a long time, not giving up many points, playing with great discipline, playing with a lot of effort. We have developed depth on this football team. We've developed good chemistry on this team and the leadership has been outstanding."

Don't ignore this defense

When the hand-wringing of Clemson's early-season performance began, Swinney was emphatic to remind the media and fans that every team is different. The Tigers were getting criticized because they were being compared not just to the 2018 team but to the playoff version of the 2018 team that ran through Notre Dame and Alabama. Ever since the midseason off week, something unexpected has occurred: The 2019 Tigers defense is even more dominant than the 2018 unit anchored by three first-round NFL Draft picks on the line.

Senior linebacker Isaiah Simmons has been one of the best defensive players in the country so far this year, leading the team in tackles, tackles for loss and sacks. His versatility defines this year's Tigers defense, which has stepped up its game following the loss of those pros up front. With seniors K'Von Wallace and Tanner Muse leading the way, Clemson's defense ranks No. 1 in the country in opponents completion percentage, No. 1 in opponent passer rating and No. 2 in passing yards allowed per game, trailing only Ohio State by 2.5 yards per contest heading into Week 13.

While Clemson's is really proving to be elite at the second and third level of the defense, don't overlook what's growing in the trenches. True freshman defensive tackle Tyler Davis got the nod to start in the season opener and hasn't looked back, totaling 31 tackles, 6.5 tackles for loss and four sacks in 11 games of action. He's joined by another young star in Xavier Thomas, who is just getting back up to speed after missing time with a concussion earlier this year. When Thomas, Davis, Simmons and this Clemson defense are maintaining the same consistent level of execution against elite opponents in the playoff, you'll realize that it wasn't just a down year in the ACC contributing to these blowouts.

The key to Clemson rolling off an ACC-record six straight wins by 30+ points is that no one can move the ball on this defense.

Depth and chemistry

Clemson has held a lead of 21 points or more for more than half of its plays in the 2019 season. They're winning games by an average of 34.2 points. That's allowed Swinney, who maintains control of personnel during games, to empty the bench. Earlier in the season against Charlotte, a total of 111 players logged a snap on the participation report and many of the Tigers' early-season contests included playing nearly everyone dressed out on the travel roster.

Even into the later parts of the season we've seen Clemson use some unique personnel, including when offensive lineman John Simpson and defensive lineman Nyles Pinckney took their spots in the backfield for the Tigers' short-yardage and goal line "Fridge" package during a 55-10 win at NC State.

When Clemson does things like this, it's not to make participation report history or create a viral moment. These are intentional decisions that help the team build depth and chemistry. Game reps for more players creates a shared experience that makes it easier for second-string and third-string players to feel ownership in the team success. Coaches at every level preach "buy in," and in this case, the Clemson staff has an abundance of opportunity for sale. Backups get better because they know their number could be called at any minute, and their active participation in team success builds up a level of trust and respect -- all bonuses for team chemistry -- that will be needed to overcome adversity against the best teams in the country.

But at some point, it's important to make sure Clemson's best players are prepared for the kind of heavyweight fights that await them the playoffs. That's why we have seen the starters play deeper into the second half later in the year, where early-season blowouts included plenty of shots of quarterback Trevor Lawrence smiling on the sideline.

"It's a fine balance, right? You want these guys to get some work," co-offensive coordinator Jeff Scott told Clemson247. "If you're not careful they play two quarters all year, and then you get into the postseason and you're playing a four-quarter game. We want to get enough work but also have that right balance."

Lawrence's late-season surge

"What's wrong with Trevor Lawrence?" That question is outdated and misses the point when analyzing Clemson. It starts from a thought that suggests he's hurting the team in some way. Lawrence did start the season with an ACC-leading eight interceptions through seven games, but the Tigers went 7-0 across that stretch, and ever since then, he's elevated his game to an elite level that's much closer to what many expected coming into the season.

"He's playing like the best player in the country," Swinney said of Lawrence after the win against Wake Forest on Saturday. "I don't think he was playing like the best player in the country early, but he was still the best player in the country."



Comp% Yards/Attempt TDs INTs August/September 61.8 8.3 8 5 October 72.6 9.3 9 3 November 75.7 10.9 10 0

The way the season started, Lawrence quickly fell from the Heisman Trophy conversation as other quarterbacks jumped ahead in the supposed pecking order, according to the national conversation. But Lawrence has been a top-five quarterback in the country across October and November, and while his sub-par start to the season will impact postseason accolades on an individual level, it has no impact on Clemson's ability to compete for championships.

After all, if you've got one of the best defenses in the country and a top-five quarterback, there isn't a playing style or opponent that is unbeatable. And right now, Swinney loves where Lawrence -- and this offense as a whole -- is heading into the home stretch of the season.

"I haven't had a team that has played like this, this consistent," Swinney said. "We are way ahead offensively right now at this time than it was last year and it's really not even close ... people spending a lot of time saying we don't play anybody, they don't really pay a lot of attention to how we play."

Clemson has been historically dominant this season, and its success should not be overlooked on the basis of strength of schedule. When truly elite teams have separated themselves from the rest of the conference, as we're also seeing this year in the Big Ten with Ohio State and have seen before with Alabama in the SEC, the frontrunner shouldn't be punished because no one can keep up.