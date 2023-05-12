The highest-ranked recruit from Mike Norvell's first full signing class at Florida State has finally joined the Seminoles two years after initially signing his National Letter of Intent. Destyn Hill, a four-star wide receiver who signed with the Noles in the 2021 class, has been added to the roster after dealing with a personal matter.

"I am so very excited to have Destyn Hill here and officially in our program," Norvell said in a statement. "He has showcased a tremendous amount of maturity and persistence as he dealt with a private family matter that delayed his enrollment. We are grateful for his desire to be a Seminole and excited for what he's going to bring to the Nole family on and off the field. Destyn was one of the best receivers in the country at Edna Karr (New Orleans) High School while earning high honors academically. He is a dynamic playmaker with game-changing speed which will give him the opportunity to have an impact at receiver and also in the return game."

Hill was listed as a 6-foot, 200-pound wide receiver during his recruitment, and he clocked an 11.09-second 100-meter dash. Barton Simmons, former director of scouting for 247Sports, provided this scouting report on Hill:

Skinny but defined wide receiver with enough length and size to be an effective outside threat long term. Has ability to beat press coverage with quick feet and effectively stacks defensive backs. Shows some route-running versatility and feel. Extremely productive on the high school level. Effective downfield and winning in contested situations.

Hill appeared in Florida State's student directory earlier this week under the name "Destyn Pazon," which was a name he used prior to changing his last name to Hill, according to 247Sports.