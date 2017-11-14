Details on SEC's role in a potential Chip Kelly hire by Florida, Tennessee or others

An SEC school president would have to "consult" with conference commissioner Greg Sankey before hiring a coach involved in past NCAA violations.

The bylaw amended in 2017 came into question with a report that Florida was vetting former Oregon coach Chip Kelly. Tennessee and other SEC programs that could have head coaching openings might also be interested in Kelly.

The current ESPN analyst, charged by the NCAA with failure to monitor, was handed a show-cause penalty in 2013 while at Oregon.

The bylaw doesn't specifically say Sankey would have to approve such a coach. However, SEC Bylaw 19.8.1.2 states, in part, that in regards to any coaching candidate involved with a past "major violation," the hiring SEC president "would have to consult directly with the commissioner prior to offering employment to the individual."

Such a rule would apply if Kelly is a candidate for current SEC openings.

Sources have told CBS Sports that Kelly is "anxious" to get back into coaching.

Sankey did not immediately respond to a request for comment after a tweeted report stated he "has chosen not to stand in the way" of Florida hiring Kelly.

In 2013, Kelly was hit with those failure to monitor charges after it was determined 7-on-7 coach Willie Lyles had directed players to Oregon in return for compensation.

The 18-month show-cause penalty basically meant Kelly couldn't coach in college until Dec. 26, 2014. By that time, he had long been in the NFL.

Kelly was fired by the San Francisco 49ers on Jan. 2. Without much NFL interest, he has become a hot name for open college jobs.