Ole Miss moved quickly following the NCAA's decision to deny quarterback Trinidad Chambliss' waiver for a sixth season and signed Auburn's Deuce Knight out of the transfer portal, per CBS Sports' Matt Zenitz and Chris Hummer. Knight became Auburn's third departure to the transfer portal following the firing of Hugh Freeze and arrival of Alex Golesh.

Knight redshirted this season after only appearing in two games, which included an Auburn record-tying six touchdown outing in his only start (Mercer). Knight threw for 239 yards and picked up another 162 yards rushing to spark intrigue. Knight's four rushing touchdowns in the late-November contest were the most by an Auburn quarterback in his starting debut in 50 years and tied for the fourth-most by a player in program history.

With Ole Miss backup quarterback Austin Simmons transferring to Missouri and Chambliss no longer eligible, the Rebels moved quickly. Knight will work closely with new offensive coordinator John David Baker, who returns to Ole Miss after spending the last two seasons as East Carolina's play-caller, and replaces Charlie Weis Jr. following his departure to LSU.

Chambliss had a deal in place at Ole Miss to return in 2026 under first-year coach Pete Golding under the condition his NCAA waiver was granted, but that contract is now void. Tom Mars, Chambliss' attorney, expressed disappointment in the NCAA's decision and said Ole Miss is planning to appeal.

"I'm disappointed, but not surprised," Mars said. "The last time I checked, however, the only score that matters is the one at the end of the fourth quarter. I understand that Ole Miss will file an appeal with the NCAA. However, there's now an opportunity to move this case to a level playing field where Trinidad's rights will be determined by the Mississippi judiciary instead of some bureaucrats in Indianapolis who couldn't care less about the law or doing the right thing.

"Whether to pursue that course of action is a decision only Trinidad and his parents can make."

Like Chambliss, Knight is a dual-threat player at the quarterback spot. The Lucedale, Miss., native was a four-star prospect in the 2025 recruiting cycle who signed with Auburn to be the future of the program under Freeze. Knight ranked as the 56th-best player nationally in his class and No. 6 overall quarterback, according to 247Sports.