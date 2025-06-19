Texas commit Dia Bell is the 2025 Elite 11 MVP. The five-star quarterback recruit dazzled this week at the Elite 11 Finals in Los Angeles and was named the top performer among the 20 incoming high school seniors in attendance. With his honor, Bell joined a fraternity of MVPs that includes Heisman Trophy winner Caleb Williams, NFL standout C.J. Stroud and numerous other college football and pro stars.

Bell has always been regarded as one of the top overall prospects in the 2026 recruiting class. He debuted in the 247Sports rankings in April 2024 as the No. 21 recruit in the nation, and he entered the Elite 11 Finals at No. 24 overall. He is the fifth-ranked quarterback in the 2026 class and is the headliner of Texas' haul, which also includes five-star athlete Jermaine Bishop and two other blue-chip talents.

Bell, the son of longtime NBA player Raja Bell, committed last summer to Texas, shutting down his recruitment early in the cycle. He has since picked up offers from a number of other top programs -- including Alabama, Georgia and Texas A&M -- but remains locked in with the Longhorns ahead of his senior year at Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) American Heritage.

No Texas commit had ever won the Elite 11 MVP award until Bell ended the drought. He is the latest in a line of big-name prospects to commit to the Longhorns under Steve Sarkisian, following former No. 1 overall recruits Arch Manning and Quinn Ewers, the latter of which joined the program via the transfer portal.

Last season was Bell's best to date at American Heritage, even though he sustained a season-ending leg injury in the playoffs. He earned Florida's Gatorade Player of the Year award after he completed 70.6% of his passes for 2,597 yards with 29 touchdowns to just six interceptions. Bell also racked up 561 yards and five scores on the ground.